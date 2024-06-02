Baltimore Ravens Will Not Pay Lamar Jackson $750,000 For His Absense In the Offseason

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson was recently spotted taking a Germany tour and made quite the buzz for cross-border promotion of the league. While his dedication became a topic of interest almost instantly at the time, his absence from the Ravens’ OTAs this offseason has changed the direction of the winds. In a shocking revelation, Jackson didn’t just lose on the fan votes but also a whopping $750,000 which the Ravens were due to pay.

According to a clause in the star quarterback‘s contract, signed in 2023, Lamar Jackson was needed to attend voluntary team practices to earn an annual offseason workout bonus. As Jackson finds him away, the clause allows the Ravens to hold back on the massive six figure sum.

Mike Florio recently gave the details on NBC Sports, who highlighted that to qualify for the OTA bonus, he must participate in 80 percent of the offseason workouts. The numbers were exclusive of the mandatory minicamp. However, Lamar Jackson has already missed four out of five workouts making it impossible for him to find his way back to the bonus.

Hour 1: Brady & LaVar – Lamar Jackson Is Only 1 OTA In! https://t.co/XJcGuDohYm — FOXSPORTS1700 (@FOXSPORTS1700) May 31, 2024

Considering the absence, Jackson’s 2024 compensation will drop from $32.5 million to $31.75 million. While this might not seem like a substantial hit to his total pay, losing $750,000 is still a considerable amount. But with the way he’s dealt with things his way, maybe it’s just one of those decisions he made for himself.

There’s an opportunity cost involved with giving your time to training when it isn’t mandatory. And simultaneously, the quarterback has been working out to a point where his jacked look has made the headlines. And when he’s able to achieve that on his own, and possibly get better, the Ravens can also find ways to get those $750,000 back to him in form of bonuses and incentives later in the year.

Lamar Jackson Makes Headlines for His Jacked Look

Lamar Jackson is making life harder for opposing defenses with his increased agility with his weight loss. The Ravens’ star quarterback has shed 25 pounds since 2022, bringing his weight down to 205 pounds. This leaner physique aims to enhance his agility and speed, making him a deeper dual threat for his opponents this season.

Jackson acknowledged that he is unsure about the figures, but he aims to be more agile. Analysts like ESPN’s Pat McAfee and Dan Orlovsky are optimistic about this change. McAfee noted that a lighter, faster Jackson with the ability to miss people is good news for the Ravens. Orlovsky added that the mere thought of a faster Jackson blows his mind. Meanwhile, Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson also sees the logic in Jackson’s weight loss.

Lamar Jackson last year at OTA’s vs this year at OTA’s Is the league ready for skinny Lamar? pic.twitter.com/pvTMhjJz5N — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) April 16, 2024

However, some still beg to differ making Lamar Jackson’s weight loss a hot topic of discussion this offseason. Amidst the praises, some NFL pundits are questioning why a quarterback would want to be skinnier and quicker. According to them, this could affect his physicality making him an easier target to deal with.

Adding to this debate is Jackson’s notable absence from the Ravens’ OTAs this offseason, which has cost him a substantial $750,000 workout bonus. Notably, the contrast between Jackson’s readiness for the season and his absence from OTAs, raises questions. While he’s physically preparing to be more agile, his lack of presence in the voluntary practices could prove to be a setback for the dynamic of the Ravens in 2024.