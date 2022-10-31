“Told Stefon Diggs He’s a Little Boy”: Jaire Alexander Reveals What He Said To The Bills Receiver During Heated Altercation

Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs after making a catch in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

When the 2022 season started, several experts and fans had opined that the Buffalo Bills will emerge as definite Super Bowl contenders and will get off to a magnificent start which is exactly what has happened.

Apart from the loss against Lamar’s Ravens, the Bills have been absolutely clinical this season. With a 5-1 record behind them, they took on the Packers on Sunday and played like absolute champions.

Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay has struggled big time this season and the lack of co-ordination between the teammates was visible on Sunday night as well. Packers were absolutely outplayed in the first three quarter by the Bills and although the Green Bay-based franchise tried hard in the final quarter, eventually, the team from Buffalo emerged victoriously by a 10 point deficit.

Jaire Alexander and Stefon Diggs got into it before the game 👀 (via lauren.helmbrecht/IG) pic.twitter.com/m8QsVWmQLr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2022

Also Read: “Aaron Rodgers & Tom Brady Should Stop Embarrassing Themselves”: NFL Twitter Suggests That It Is Time For The Veteran Quarterbacks To Retire

Stefon Diggs Had The Last Laugh After Heated Altercation With Packers’ Jaire Alexander

While the game was an entertaining affair and had several moments worthy of a loud cheer, what ended up getting the most attention on social media was the pregame verbal spat between Bills’ Stefon Diggs and Packers’ Jaire Alexander.

When the Packers were stepping out for pregame warmups, Jaire and Stefon exchanged a few words. Moreover, Stefon was seen moving alongside the Packers’ defensive end suggesting that he is ready to take him on.

Bills went on to register a fantastic victory and Diggs had a huge role to play in that. With 6 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, Diggs was eventually the one who had the last laugh.

When Alexander was asked about what exactly happened with Diggs, he said that he told the Bills wide receiver that he is a little boy who cannot mess with him.

Jaire Alexander revealed what he said to Stefon Diggs before the game: “I told him he couldn’t mess with me and he a little boy.” pic.twitter.com/wHAjO3Akxr — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) October 31, 2022

Moreover, talking about the verbal clash, Stefon claimed that he just doesn’t care who started the trash talk, he cares about the fact that he was the one who finished it.

Without a doubt, this battle went in favor of Diggs and the Bills, while the Packers were left dejected and disappointed once again. It will be interesting to see how the two teams perform in the coming games.

Also Read: Chase Claypool trade rumors : Should the Packers shell out for a new target for Aaron Rodgers?