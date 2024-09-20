“Defender Looking Like Spider-Man”: NFL Fans React to Alex Austin’s Jersey Tug on Allen Lazard

Sep 19, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) runs with the ball for a touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin (28) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard showed what excellent teamwork looks like during the New York Jets versus the New England Patriots’ Week 2 clash. As Rodgers threw the ball to Lazard, the Wide Receiver caught it on a 10-yard pass, which led to the QB scoring his first TD with his new team.

Advertisement

In spite of all the pressure around him, during the play, Rodgers with the ball in his hands, threw a perfect pass to Lazard on the left side.

Even though Patriots CB Alex Austin pulled out all the stops to block Lazard by grabbing his jersey, the Jets WR was tough to take down. It gave the Jets a 7-point lead in the early stages of the game.

As the close-up pictures of Austin tugging onto Lazard’s jersey went viral, NFL fans went wild due to the visuals from Austin’s tug:

One fan joked about the drama behind the attempted tackle, writing, “Defender looking like Spiderman shooting a web.”

Defender looking like spiderman shooting a web pic.twitter.com/m7KfHiKofG

— matt (@OCPDesigns) September 20, 2024

Another fan grew nostalgic about Rodgers and Lazard’s time in Green Bay Packers between 2018-2022.

Rodgers & Lazard connecting just like in Green Bay!

— KaizerRev (@Kaizerrev) September 20, 2024

A third fan commented how the New York Jets seem serious this season to win and break their championship drought.

J E T S seem serious

— Galyan (@galyan1018) September 20, 2024

Meanwhile, a different fan felt that Lazard was on fire.

Lazard you beauty man ❤️ On fire

— Ashutosh (@Bhart0678) September 20, 2024

In the 2023 offseason, Allen Lazard joined the New York Jets to reunite with his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers. Lazard’s main goal was to keep up with the successful partnership with the QB–just like they did from 2018-2022. Although it is too early to make a call. However, their renewed collaboration is already looking promising in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.