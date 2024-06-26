“Be Yourself”: Eagles OT Advises Cam Jurgens Not to ‘Try to Be Jason Kelce’

Eagles’ veteran offensive lineman, Lane Johnson, has some words of wisdom for the team’s starting center, Cam Jurgens. Jurgens is tasked with the challenge of stepping into the shoes of Jason Kelce. Nevertheless, Johnson believes that true success lies in embracing one’s strengths rather than trying to imitate what predecessors did.

During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, Johnson advised Jurgens against attempting to emulate Jason, despite his reputation as a respected player. Instead, Johnson encouraged Jurgens to cultivate his style and establish himself as an individual player.

While Jurgens can certainly learn some lessons from Kelce—such as his work approach to daily tasks, teamwork skills, and leadership qualities—the primary counsel given is for Jurgens to be authentic. By doing so, Jurgens can forge his own path and identity within the team rather than trying to mirror someone else’s persona.

“My advice is just be yourself. You know, you don’t have to be Jason Kelce or try to be. Become your own player, your own style. And, yeah, I mean, I think what you can take from Kelce is his work ethic, you know, how he approached every day, how he was with his teammates, what kind of leader he was. But, you know, my advice is to be yourself,” said Johnson.

After serving as a reserve player in his rookie season, Jurgens secured the starting position at right guard in 2023. Jurgens showed potential. However, a foot injury sidelined him for part of the season. Now that he’s back in good health and with Kelce retired, the former Cornhuskers are ready to step in at the center.

However, this transition does come with significant pressure and a lot of expectations. Kelce’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles has been outstanding. Selected in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Kelce has been a player on the offensive line, appearing in an impressive 193 games. His impact goes beyond playing games.

Kelce has consistently been one of the league’s standout centers, earning six Pro Bowl nods and winning a Super Bowl ring in 2018. Statistically, Kelce has also shown consistency by missing just six games throughout his entire career.

Cam Jurgens now steps into a role that requires skill, strong leadership qualities, and the ability to anchor the offensive line. The upcoming season will be a test to see if he can match up to Jason Kelce’s legacy.

That said, before giving advice to Jurgens, Johnson did admit that he felt the absence of his former teammate at center during this year’s OTAs.

Johnson Admits Missing Jason Kelce During Eagles’ OTAs

On the podcast, Johnson also discussed the impact of Kelce’s absence during the 2024 OTAs. He highlighted the presence Kelce brings to the field and expressed that his energy is sorely missed.

Johnson particularly stressed the absence of Jason’s voice in meetings and reminisced about how it uplifted team morale. The star OT also proposed exploring ways to involve Jason in planning the Eagles’ activities because his wisdom and leadership are seen as assets when he is not actively playing.

“It was different, you know, not having him on the field for sure. But, you know, he was in the building quite a bit, so I think he was pondering about what he wanted to do this year. I think he had many options, so we did get to see him quite a bit, thankfully. But, yeah, definitely going to miss him,” said Johnson.

With Jason jumping on the broadcasting bandwagon, it would be difficult for him to keep up with the Eagles’ duties as per Johnson’s wish. NFL fans will soon be able to catch the 2018 Super Bowl champ on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” as the upcoming season kicks off this September.