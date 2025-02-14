Super Bowl LIX Parade 2025: Cam Jurgens Declares Valentine’s Day Perfect for the Celebration and Gets ‘Pro Tips’ from SB LII Champion

The love story between the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans is still a better one than Twilight. Now, they get to celebrate it together once more as the Birds organize the Super Bowl parade for Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement

Love will be in the air and Cam Jurgens believes the organization couldn’t have picked a better day for celebration with Philly being the city of Brotherly Love.

“It’s a city of Brotherly Love. What are we talking about? It’s a perfect day for it.”

Jurgens, who appeared on the latest episode of the Green Light podcast, got some valuable tips from former Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen on how to navigate the Super Bowl parade. Allen, a member of Philly’s 2018 championship team, knows firsthand what to expect during the celebration.

Jurgens is ready to embrace the chaos and battle through whatever comes his way, but Allen stresses that having some practical advice from someone who’s been there can make all the difference. His biggest tip? Hold it in. Allen warned Jurgens that if he stepped off the parade bus to use the bathroom, there would be no getting back on. His solution? Pee in small cups.

Turns out, Jurgens was already ahead of the game. Knowing the bathroom situation would be unpredictable, he had rookies stock up on jugs—just in case.

” Let me tell you just a couple of Pro tips from your boy like don’t break the seal. Hold it for as long as you can because it’s a battle in there, man. You’re going to be in the trenches. Or like on the sidelines, they have the blue tents, they got little cups, maybe steal some of those from the trainers. I’m just saying it’s a battle.”

It’s going to be chaos in Philly and therefore fans attending the event should know what to expect going in.

Eagles Super Bowl 59 parade

This may be the Eagles’ second Lombardi Trophy, but the excitement in Philly feels just as electric as it did in 2018. Once again, the city is gearing up for a wild celebration, with road closures and frigid weather expected to add to the chaos.

Road closures will begin Thursday and remain in place until the morning of Saturday, February 15. The official parade kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, starting at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. From there, it will move along Broad Street, circle City Hall, and continue down the Ben Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

By 12:30-1:00 p.m., Eagles players and coaches will arrive at the museum, with the championship ceremony set to begin at 2:00 p.m. and wrap up by 3:15 p.m.

In preparation for the massive celebration, all municipal government offices, parks, and recreation centers will be closed, as well as public and parochial schools. While Philadelphia courts and court offices will also shut down, critical court services will remain operational.

Fans have been advised to get there early, with ample food and water, and in proper clothes because cold weather will be expected. The city has urged fans to carry fully charged cell phones along with portable chargers. They have advised fans to be patient and plan their exit strategy.