Pat McAfee Decodes “Big Business” in Philadelphia Eagles as Jason Kelce’s Replacement Bags $68M Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles are full of superstars. Saquon Barkley. A.J. Brown. Jalen Hurts. DeVonta Smith. Jalen Carter. They deservedly spend a lot of time in the limelight. What’s unique about the Eagles, though, is that their offensive linemen also get their time in the sun.

Jordan Mailata. Landon Dickerson. Lane Johnson. Heck, even Mekhi Becton – who played only one season in Philadelphia – is a notable name. But the new cog to the Eagles’ machine – to the Tush Push – is the least heralded member of the crew. A man who’s still overshadowed in the city by his predecessor, Jason Kelce.

No, Cam Jurgens – through no fault of his own – isn’t the most popular football center in Philly. He probably never will be. But as consolation, he’s now the highest-paid center in the NFC. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jurgens and the Eagles agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract extension on Monday.

The only center making more annually than Jurgens ($17 million) is Creed Humphrey (Kansas City; $18 million). He was drafted as the heir-apparent to Kelce in the 2022 NFL Draft. Just two years later, in his first season as the starting center, he made the Pro Bowl. On Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee applauded Jurgens and the Eagles for getting him developed so quickly.

“The Philadelphia Eagles had to figure out their center after Jason Kelce retired… Cam Jurgens wins the Super Bowl… has done a fantastic job… [he’s now] tied to the Philadelphia Eagles through 2029. Big business happening before Draft night for the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Philadelphia now has its three youngest established starting linemen under contract through at least 2028. The elder statesman, Lane Johnson (34), is signed through 2027. With them locked in for the next couple of years, the Eagles will be tough to topple from their Super Bowl LIX perch.

Will A.J. Brown help the Eagles defend their title?

Owner Jeffrey Lurie has not pinched pennies when it comes to Philadelphia’s payroll. Every Eagle mentioned above – except Carter, who’s still on his rookie deal – is among the highest-paid players at his position. There are 11 Philly players making at least $14.25 million per season. This shows that Lurie’s walk matches his talk.

You can only spend so exorbitantly for so long, though. Eventually, the Eagles will have to make a tough decision involving their players. But the first victim may come sooner than later. Yesterday, reports emerged that Philadelphia would consider trading A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots if edge rusher Abdul Carter fell to the Pats at No. 4 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Could the Eagles really pull off a trade of such magnitude? Not really. They currently have approximately $12 million in cap space for the 2025 campaign. If they traded Brown, they’d absorb a dead cap hit greater than $12 million. And the way general manager Howie Roseman structures contracts, there’s no good way to trade Brown without sacrificing another significant piece of the team.

McAfee poured cold water on the Brown-Patriots rumors as well, saying he “[doesn’t] see that happening.” He reminded his audience that head coach Nick Sirianni wore Brown’s high school jersey to his Super Bowl LIX press conference. While things can change quickly in the NFL, that’s not a stunt you pull with someone who won’t be on your team a few months after the fact.

No, we never truly know what will happen in the NFL. But it’s safe to say Brown – barring a massive string of surprising moves – will be flying high in Philly’s colors again next season.