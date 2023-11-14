“Beat That A**”: Jason Kelce Reveals Who is the Best Trash Talker in the Eagles’ Unit
Yashika Garg
|Published November 14, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave finds himself unable to contain his laughter when lining up with defensive end Brandon Graham during plays. Graham, the longest-tenured Eagle in his 13th season, is known for his relentless and humorous trash talk on the field. Hargrave admits to breaking into uncontrollable laughter during plays due to Graham’s humor, often causing Graham to acknowledge getting carried away humorously. Despite nearing his 35th birthday, Graham’s infectious and amusing banter has made him the undisputed best trash talker among Eagles players.
In a recent video shared by the NFL, the entire Eagles unit, including Jason Kelce, unanimously recognizes Graham’s prowess in the art of trash-talking. When asked about it in the video, all Eagles unanimously chanted Brandon’s motto, “Beat that A**,” as they laughed it off. Even Kelce commented on how the DE “tries to talk to everybody, including players that he doesn’t have to play against… In reality, I love BG doing that. The whole team feeds off it.”
A player even acknowledged how Graham’s trash-talking can sometimes become annoying and get under a player’s skin. But the respect with which that they dig at their DE Brandon’s trash-talk has everyone rolling on the floor laughing.
Be it their DE digging at his teammate’s cousin as he backtracks from trashing them, “‘ That’s my cousin,’ oh okay okay…” or other Jason asking Graham to stop ‘gassing up’ his opponents as he played saying, “Tell BG to stop gassing up the m*****f***ers I’m playing…” While Graham is a fierce competitor on the field, he is also someone who never shies away from helping the ones in need. Just a few days back, Graham served cookies and ice cream to help raise funds for Philabundance.
Brandon Graham Leverages the Power of Cookies and Ice Creams
Defensive end Brandon Graham will be making a special appearance at Hope’s Cookies in Bryn Mawr before their crucial game against the Cowboys. Organized by Hope’s Cookies, the event aims to raise funds for Philabundance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hunger. Graham chose to support Philabundance and expressed his commitment to making a positive impact during the holidays. He shared, per CBS News,
“[The owner] wanted to make sure, especially during these times, that you get people food, and you just wanted to make sure during these times — like the holidays — that you’re doing something to make a change.”
Alongside ice cream and cookies, the event will also include T-shirt sales and a jersey raffle to benefit the community during these challenging times. Graham’s excitement extends to the upcoming game against the Cowboys, highlighting the team’s preparation and confidence leading up to the matchup.
