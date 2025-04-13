“I Wish Jason Kelce Went Out the Same Way”: Philly Fans Get Emotional as Brandon Graham’s Wife and Kids Honor Him Upon Retiring

Brandon Graham couldn’t have scripted a better ending to his career. After 15 seasons with one team, a franchise sack record (third most), and the most iconic play in Eagles history (strip sack in Super Bowl LII), the 37-year-old DE walked away from the game exactly how every NFL veteran dreams: with two Super Bowl rings on his finger. The latest came in his final year, with confetti still clinging to his cleats and nothing left to prove.

The longtime defensive end officially announced his retirement in March, closing the chapter on a career that began in 2010 with high expectations, early injuries, and ultimately, a redemption arc so complete it became Philly folklore.

And while the city celebrated his legacy, it was Graham’s family who delivered the moment that truly captured the internet—and won Eagles fans’ hearts.

“I really like how happy and proud he is of himself. And how people like to see him around the town. And I just really like how he stands out from the crowd,” said Graham’s daughter, Emerson. She was glowing with pride in the tribute video shared by the Eagles. “Dad, I am really proud of you, and I love you,” added his young son, Bryson.

“It makes me proud and brings me so much joy. It is a feeling that is indescribable because I was a part of it, but at the same time, I was also witnessing it, and I know that he is a hard worker. Everything that he’s spoken about and he’s wanted to do, he’s done it,” said Carlyne, Brandon’s wife.

That was it. That was the moment. Now, the same fans who once booed Brandon Graham for being picked over a safety in the 2010 NFL Draft were now wiping tears from their faces. Some Eagles faithful even took to Instagram to express their gratitude for Graham’s impact on the City of Brotherly Love.

“Retire the jersey, build a statue, key to the city,” penned a fan. “Kelce and Stout set the standard for the DNA of that O Line which carried us there,” noted another.

But in the same breath, many couldn’t help but mention the other Philly legend who didn’t get his fairytale ending — Jason Kelce.

“I wish Kelce could’ve gone out on top like Brandon Graham. Especially because he didn’t have to retire. Still playing at a high level,” said an emotional Eagles fan.

“True Eagles fans will never forget Kelce’s Super Bowl speech in mummer suit. The spirit of the speech still resonates like what Rocky said to his son before his last match. Virtually impossible for anyone to surpass that!” chimed in another.

Even Graham himself nodded to the emotional contrast during his recent appearance on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce. “That was the lowest of lows last year when we lost, and then Kelce retired,” Graham said, recalling the Eagles’ 2024 loss in the Wild Card round.

“And everything got better,” Kelce joked with the most Jason Kelce laugh ever. But Graham, always the heart of the locker room, made sure his longtime teammate felt the love:

“Just know man, you were a part of that too. Everybody was always looking for you… that culture? That was us.”

So, while Kelce didn’t get the fairytale, Graham made sure his brother-in-arms knew just how much impact he had in the franchise’s story.

And now, with two rings, 76.5 sacks, and 206 games played, Brandon Graham leaves the NFL not just as an Eagles legend, but as living proof that sometimes, hard work and a good heart really do earn the perfect ending.