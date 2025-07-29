‘Bedtime Stories and Helping With Homework Aren’t the Only Ways to Be a Great Parent’: Tom Brady Has a Holistic Take On Fatherhood

One of the reasons behind Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s divorce was the strain caused by his obsession with football. That dynamic led to an imbalance in both of their lives, especially when it came to family and parenting.

Several outlets also reported that the supermodel’s needs weren’t being met, and that TB12’s first fake retirement only added to the tension in their relationship. However, in Brady’s eyes, his dedication to football was never at odds with being a great parent. In the latest edition of his newsletter, 199, the GOAT opened up about fatherhood and what it really takes to raise a child.

With three of his own, he knows as well as any parent how tough it can be to raise them all at once. Brady emphasized that one of the most important parts of parenting is being a strong role model, because kids learn by example.

“Remember, your children are watching everything. They see what you do in every aspect of your life and how you do it,” Brady wrote.

Children tend to learn things by observing other people’s behaviors and attitudes toward different situations. That’s why it’s important to always set a good example, not just for your kids, but for others, especially when you’re in public as well. You never really know who might be watching, so it helps to be mindful of your actions.

Furthermore, Brady doesn’t think that simply covering the basics or doing your job well is enough to be a good parent.

“Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent. And neither is winning Super Bowls or MVPs,” the GOAT noted.

“Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad, but how I became a great player certainly had an impact—from showing up day in and day out, to doing whatever it took to get better, be successful, be a role model, and to provide,” he added.

It’s a great thing to take note of. Some parents out there may believe that simple acts of kindness or guidance are enough when it comes to raising kids. But Brady is here to tell those people that it’s so much more than that. How you approach those acts, and how often you’re present, matter just a much.

All of these thoughts led Brady to examine a quote from the #1 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler.

“Scottie said he’d rather be a better father and husband than a good golfer. And my question is: why are those mutually exclusive? Sure, they’re different blocks on the pyramid, but they’re part of the same pyramid. They’re connected!”

Brady would go on to note that being a great father is about setting an example for your kids by taking care of the family. One of the best ways to do that is through your career. For him, that was being an elite NFL quarterback. But for others, it can come in any career, no matter the stakes.

In the end, it’s a good, holistic message to remember. If you have kids, you probably already know, but if you don’t, they’re watching and mentally taking note of everything you do. They look up to you and mostly want to be like their parents one day.

For Brady’s family, maybe his kids won’t end up as elite NFL quarterbacks. Yet, the example he has set in his life has already shaped a mental picture in his kids’ minds of how things should work as they continue to grow and navigate the world.