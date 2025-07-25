When Hulk Hogan Wanted Lions HC Dan Campbell As His Tag Team Partner

The wrestling world is still reeling from the loss of Terry Gene Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, who died from cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida, home. It marked the end of an era — the passing of the man who helped turn pro wrestling into a mainstream cultural phenomenon.

A Florida native through and through, Hogan made Clearwater his home and often showed up at local NFL events. While many fans identified him with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because they were his native team. That narrative was further enforced after he visited their 2018 training camp, where he inspired players like Vinny Curry and Beau Allen.

But Hogan’s charisma was so massive that it transcended team allegiances. This was clear when he turned up at Detroit Lions’ training camp last year to promote his new beer brand.

After practice, the WWE legend met Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Instantly captivated by Campbell’s rugged demeanor, Hogan didn’t just offer his admiration — he even imagined the coach under bright lights in a wrestling ring.

“He probably missed his calling,” the former World Champion said with a grin. “I would want him as my tag-team partner because I would let him do all the work.”

The pro wrestling icon then launched his classic Hulk Hogan-style promo, riffing off Campbell’s energy and turning it into a wrestling moment:

“Campbell-mania, brother, is going to run wild this year. Super Bowl. Nothing but greatness. Nothing but victory. So, whatcha gonna do when the Detroit Lions and Campbell-mania runs wild on you, brother?”

The Lions HC, true to his chivalrous self, appreciated the moment. He chuckled and shot back, “You’re the best… Appreciate you, man. Great to meet you,” before walking off the field smiling.

Although he was present in Detroit for commercial reasons, this wasn’t all he did. After his interaction with Campbell, Hogan spent time around the team, engaging with players and other guests like two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields, who was also at practice that day.

Hogan’s career was filled with face-offs against legends like The Rock, Andre the Giant, and Randy Savage. And after decades of wrestling glory, his passion for sports entertainment never wavered, even when it intersected with NFL events in unexpected ways. And unsurprisingly, Hogan saw a kindred spirit in Dan Campbell, who is just as gritty, theatrical, and made for the spotlight.

And looking at the way the Lions HC is built, it’s hard to understand why he never really pursued pro wrestling. Beyond his physical appearance, Campbell’s ability to motivate and deliver riveting speeches has always been second to none. All of these qualities are essential to become a wrestling icon, and Campbell checks every box.