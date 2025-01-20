mobile app bar

“Bryce Young Could Have Used This”: How Jayden Daniels Used VR Training To Read NFL Defenses 1.75x Faster

Braden Ramsey
Published

Jayden Daniels

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels took the NFL by storm this year. That weather system has transitioned into a cataclysmic event with his exceptional play in the postseason. His playoff stats – 40/66 (69.7%), 567 passing yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions and 87 rushing yards – are stupendous.

The Commanders’ franchise hasn’t played in the NFC Championship since 1991. They’re set to do so next Sunday in year one with Daniels. He’s the biggest reason they’re on the verge of the Super Bowl. And he wouldn’t be the player he is without his Virtual Reality training. Todd Jacob recapped Daniels history with VR using multiple sources on Twitter/X.

The most important aspect of Daniels’ training is the speed at which it transpires. His VR setup functions at 1.75x speed of normal units. This allows him to get more reps in during his workout periods. Beyond that, though, it has every aspect of his training happening at an accelerated pace. His opposition moves faster in his practices than it does on the field, which helps him “read defenses 80% faster (1.75x speed).”

Daniels’ program has not only helped him dominate statistically. With the edge he obtains through it, he has flipped the Commanders’ fortunes on their head. This led Jacob to label VR training for quarterbacks the next “great revolution” for the NFL. In his opinion, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson should have utilized the same process.

Fans found Jacob’s thread educational and enthralling. They compared Daniels’ VR training to other physical methods and said his success “makes too much sense.” Another commenter related it to what Kurt Warner described after transitioning to the NFL from arena football.

Washington’s front office deserves credit for taking the leap with Daniels and trusting he knew how to best set himself up for success. Now, they’re reaping the rewards and hope more are in store. The Commanders will appear in Super Bowl LIX if they beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 26. Kickoff for the contest is 3:00 p.m. E.T. on FOX.

