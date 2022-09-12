Before signing $32 million rookie deal, drunk Baker Mayfield was arrested for disorderly conduct

Intoxicated Baker Mayfield ran into trouble with the cops back in 2017. In fact, he was even tackled by the officers while he was trying to escape.

Baker Mayfield was making the headlines with his incredible plays when he was first roped in by the Cleveland Browns back in 2018. He had signed a $32.6 million 4-year rookie deal and was well and truly justifying every penny he was being paid.

After setting the rookie QB record for passing TDs, Baker guided the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002 in just his second season.

Without a doubt, Baker played a major role in uplifting the Browns. However, his relationship with the franchise soured over time as recurring injuries and some horrible on field calls drastically affected his performances.

Baker had a forgettable 2021-22 season and it was evident that the Browns would look to trade him which is exactly what happened. He was roped in by the Carolina Panthers ahead of the ongoing season.

However, before Baker even made his way into the NFL, he was involved in a massive scandal that could have drastically impacted his career.

Baker Mayfield was tackled by the cops when he tried fleeing the scene

Back in 2017, Mayfield was arrested in in Arkansas. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, fleeing and public intoxication.

According to ESPN.com’s Jake Trotter, Baker told the police that he was actually trying to break off a fight. However, the police report suggested that when the officers tried taking the QB’s statement, he started “yelling profanities and caused a scene.”

“Mayfield had slurred speech, had difficulty walking down stairs and was covered in food on the front of his clothing,” the report further added.

Moreover, Mayfield apparently tried fleeing but was eventually tackled by the police. A few days later, Mayfield took to Twitter to issue a lengthy apology.

He called the incident the biggest embarrassment of his life. Eventually, Baker was ordered 35 hours of community service and was also asked to participate in alcohol education services at the school.

Baker eventually ended up winning the Heisman Trophy later that year and then made his way into the NFL soon after. Right now, Baker is going through a tough phase and is in need of a huge comeback.

In the Panthers’ season opener against the Browns, all eyes were on Baker and fans were expecting him to get revenge by thrashing his former team.

However, things went south and Panthers ended up losing 24-26. It will be interesting to see how Baker performs in the upcoming games.

