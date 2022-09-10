Patrick Mahomes, who signed a $16.4 million rookie deal, was robbed at gunpoint in insane robbery

A little while after he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017, Patrick Mahomes was robbed at gunpoint in Texas.

Patrick Mahomes is one of the biggest stars in the world of the NFL. First roped in by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 draft, the man has become synonymous with consistency.

Patrick is known for his unorthodox style and ability to make plays out of nowhere. Who can forget his last minute magic in the previous season’s divisional round playoff game against the Bills that led to one of the most famous Chiefs victories of all time.

Although his wife Brittany and brother Jackson keep getting involved in some controversy or the other, the man himself maintains safe distance from anything of that sort.

However, back in 2017, even before his NFL career had properly started, Mahomes was caught up in a rather ugly situation. To be fair, there wasn’t much he could have done to prevent it from happening.

Patrick Mahomes was robbed at gunpoint in Texas

Back in May, 2017, Mahomes was robbed at gunpoint by a hardened criminal in Smith County, Texas. The incident happened when Mahomes and his friends were getting out of a vehicle in a driveway.

Michael Blake Pinkerton, the main accused in the incident eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Thankfully, Mahomes and other victims didn’t sustain any injuries during the horrifying incident.

“The team is thankful Patrick and everyone involved are safe because that’s what’s most important,” the Chiefs had said in a statement, as reported by James Palmer of NFL Network.

Just a few weeks before this incident, Patrick was drafted in by the Chiefs. The star quarterback had signed a $16.4 million four-year rookie deal.

Mahomes didn’t take much time to showcase his prowess on the biggest stage. He guided his unit to a Super Bowl title back in 2020. Post that, the Chiefs have consistently performed well and have established themselves as a very tough unit to get past.

Looking at how well Mahomes was doing, it was evident that the Chiefs will try their hardest to keep him in the squad for as long as they can which is exactly what happened. In 2020, Mahomes signed a monumental $503 million 10-year deal with the Kansas City-based franchise.

It will be interesting to see how he performs this season.

