“Being the little brother, I think everything I do annoys Peyton Manning”: Eli Manning reveals why HOF’er is always fed up with his antics and the hilarious relationship the two share

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were and still two of the most interesting and entertaining personalities in the NFL. Retirement hasn’t slowed them down at all.

This year we were all privy to another great NFL season filled with exciting matchups. MNF games took place as usual, but there was definitely a difference in the broadcasting.

If you watched MNF this year (or just kept up with the NFL in general because there’s no way you could have missed this), then you would have seen the ‘Manning Cast’, which sort of makes you feel like you’re watching a variety show or podcast of some sorts.

The Manning Cast isn’t just another football broadcast, no. It’s something much more. Whenever Peyton and Eli got together to talk about stories from their past, roast NFL quarterbacks, or even shake their hips like Shakira, it was always a delight and certainly a big hit.

The Manning Curse: Players are 0-7 after coming on the ManningCast. — Kelce Week 1, lost Week 2

— Russ Week 1, lost Week 2

— Gronk Week 2, lost Week 3

— Stafford Week 3, lost Week 4

— Brady Week 7, lost Week 8

— Josh Allen Week 8, lost Week 9

— Rodgers Week 17, lost Week 18 pic.twitter.com/b3c3prxcyM — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 9, 2022

Eli Manning opens up about his relationship with Peyton Manning

Recently, Eli Manning sat down with ‘Us Weekly’ and opened up on how his relationship with Peyton Manning works. He acknowledged that being the younger brother has its perks but also its lows.

“Being the little brother, I think everything I do annoys him, that’s just kind of the way it is,” Eli said. “And I got used to it, just being in that situation any time I’m in the room, and he’s in there, like whatever I’m doing’s gonna annoy him: If I’m not watching the game, if I’m watching too closely, if I’m sitting too close to the TV, if I’m drinking my Pepsi too loud, if I’m eating my Lays and rustling the paper; everything annoys the big brother.”

The Manning brothers are also co-stars of a Super Bowl commercial themed around their background, and Eli appreciated the time it gave both of them together.

“So, I think that opening scene [of] just us on the couch, I mean, that was not scripted. That was just like, written, ‘You on the couch, annoying each other, get to work. What, what would happen at this?’’’ Eli detailed. “[We thought,] ‘This is every day, we can do this.’” Here’s that video for reference:

The Manning brothers have given us some great moments over the years, both on the football field and off of it. This commercial is just another example of it. If you want to read Manning’s complete interview with Us Weekly, you can click here.

