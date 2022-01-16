“You’ve got to check Jalen Hurts’ temperature to see if he’s got a pulse”: Eagles QB isn’t fazed by Tom Brady and is completely locked in for Wild Card matchup vs. Buccaneers

Jalen Hurts and the ended the season spectacularly to secure a spot in the playoffs. And they are not backing down from Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Jalen Hurts was 3 years old when Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to their first Super Bowl championship. Since then, Brady has only cemented his position as the GOAT. The Bucs QB is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 21 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league.

Jalen Hurts is 23. Tom Brady 44 This will be the biggest age gap between starting QBs in NFL playoff history This is Jalen’s playoff debut.

Will be Brady’s 46th playoff game This will be biggest disparity in playoff games between starting QBs in NFL history pic.twitter.com/vSWYRj7EWx — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 11, 2022

This season, at the age of 44, in leading the Bucs to a 13-4 record and the No.2 seed in the NFC, Brady finished the 2021 regular season with 719 passing attempts, 485 completions, 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. So it’s safe to say that the Eagles have a real challenge ahead of them in the wild card round matchup.

But Jalen Hurts is unfased.

Jalen Hurts doesn’t remember his earliest memory of Tom Brady

Jalen Hurts was asked this week what his first memory of watching the 44-year-old Brady play was. His response:

“I don’t remember,’

Jalen Hurts was three years old when Tom Brady was drafted 😳 pic.twitter.com/VKIEk1XsmW — ESPN (@espn) January 15, 2022

He went on to talk about the game plan for their upcoming matchup.

“We just want to continue to do the things that got us here,” Hurts said. “As an offence, we’ve revolutionized and evolved in terms of who we are and our identity. I’ve said different things to ignite the growth. Early on, we were searching for who we were.”

Hurts had a decent sophomore season with the Eagles. He produced 26 TDs for the Eagles in 15 starts this season — 16 through the air and 10 rushing — completing 61.3 percent of his passes for 3,144 yards and rushing for 784 yards. Asked about his own evolution, Hurts said, “I’ve improved in every [aspect] of the game.”

Hurts composure has been on display ever since his debut. Former Eagles coach Doug Pederson last season told Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury of Hurts: “You’ve got to check his temperature sometimes to see if he’s got a pulse.’’

Hurts and the Eagles (9-8) will face Brady and the Buccaneers (13-4) on Sunday in a 1 p.m.

