“Mac Jones is about as close to Tom Brady as I am to Buffalo. I’m in Los Angeles”: Skip Bayless roasts Patriots QB after embarrassing defeat to Buffalo Bills

Mac Jones and the Pats fell to the Bills. And Skip Bayless was quick to shut down the Jones’ hype train.

The Buffalo Bills annihilated Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in a crushing 47-17 defeat. Jones was 24 of 38 for 232 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and struggled to get the offense off to the fast start that the Patriots so badly needed. The Bills had touchdown drives on all 6 of their possessions, as Josh Allen had an incredible 5 touchdown game.



The Patriots hopes of recreating Tom Brady’s first season as a starter and winning the Super Bowl came crashing to an end. Brady won all three of his playoff starts during his first year as a starter. That included the team’s 20-17 upset victory over the Rams in Super Bowl 36, during which Brady led the team on the infamous game-winning field goal drive.

And Skip Bayless was quick to stop all comparisons.

Mac Jones is about as close to Tom Brady as I am to Buffalo. I’m in Los Angeles. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2022

Mac Jones hoped to have performed better in his playoff debut.

Nothing in the game went the Patriots way, and Mac Jones opened up about his debut.

“I wish I could have put a better performance out there so we could’ve pushed together through the playoffs, but that’s something that I’ve got to live with and it’ll motivate me for next year,” Jones said.

He also spoke about his moment with Hunter Henry during the end of the game.

“I think that’s personal between him and I, but he obviously gave me great words of advice,” Jones said after the game. “He’s a guy that’s played quite some time in the NFL, and I’m really happy to have him. I’m glad to have him, hopefully, for a while. He’s a great player and he’s a great person, too. He means a lot to me. He’s like a big brother, just like a lot of guys on this team are to me.”

Mac Jones is asked about the emotional moment on the sideline with Hunter Henry late in the game. pic.twitter.com/uU5uPslFWr — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 16, 2022

Also Read: “I love Tom Brady. That’s my guy”: Antonio Brown displays a two faced attitude by praising his former QB after publicly demeaning him a week ago