“Best in the League at QB Position”: Joy Taylor Explains Why Dak Prescott is Now the MVP Frontrunner in Her Books

The NFL is buzzing with talk of who will take the coveted MVP title, and at the forefront of this discussion is none other than Dak Prescott, the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. His rise to the top has been a spectacle, particularly after his stellar performance outshining Jalen Hurts in the latest matchup.

Advertisement

Joy Taylor, on the latest episode of SPEAK, pointed out that Dak Prescott wasn’t always a top contender for the title. As of November 29, many checkboxes remained unticked for him—he didn’t have the best record in the league, nor was he leading in any significant statistical category.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SpeakOnFS1/status/1734354877441008024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

He wasn’t known for beating strong teams or having a defining ‘best player in the league’ moment. However, the landscape of the league has shifted dramatically since then. As Joy Taylor notes, “A lot has happened, and that’s why I love this league; things can change very quickly.” Not only did Prescott start ticking off the necessary criteria, but his main competitors, like Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, have seen dips in their performances. She concluded by saying,

“Dak has been playing the best; he’s been checking off the things on the list to confirm that he’s not only the best now but also the best in the league at QB position.”

Prescott’s recent games have been more than just impressive; they have been a statement. He has demonstrated not just his ability to play great football but also his capacity to rise to the occasion, fulfilling all the criteria needed to stay in, and potentially win, the MVP race.

Is The Tide Turning in Favor of Dak Prescott?

Robert Griffin III also took to Twitter to express his support for Prescott’s MVP candidacy. He highlighted Prescott’s astounding record over the last seven games, with 22 touchdowns and only two interceptions, leading to a 6-1 record. RGIII emphasizes Prescott’s confidence, which is “grounded in his fundamentals.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RGIII/status/1734075015396504036?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

He applauded Prescott’s ability to trust his instincts and keep the Dallas Cowboys on a winning streak. Similarly, Pat McAfee, on his show, shared a clip where Ryan Clark, an ESPN analyst and Super Bowl champion, declared, “Dak Prescott to me is right now the leading MVP candidate.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PatMcAfeeShow/status/1734283709711270007?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The level of confidence with which Prescott is playing mirrors the poise and assurance of seasoned players like Aaron Rodgers. Clark believes that Prescott’s current form and mindset make him nearly unbeatable. The competition for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the NFL is still very much open.

Prescott’s candidacy was shaken before the Cowboys displayed dominance in the season, and he faced a lot of criticism at the hands of the analysts too. However, as the Cowboys improved to a 10-3 in the season, the same as the previously reigning Eagles, the tide seems to be turning in his favor, showcasing how quickly things can change in this game.