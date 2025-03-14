“Better Than Half of the Players On His Team”: Fans React To Sean McVay Breaking No Sweat While Squating 400+ lbs

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks towards the field against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

From Bill Belichick to Andy Reid, the NFL isn’t exactly a league of head coaches built like linebackers. Some of them are former players who traded the weight room for the war room long ago. But then, there’s Sean McVay—who continues to defy expectations. Not only was he the youngest head coach hired in the modern era, but he also looks like he should be running routes rather than calling plays.

Advertisement

The secret behind Sean McVay’s jacked physique? While it could be anything from his relentless intensity on the field to a disciplined workout routine, we might have just gotten proof of the latter.

In a recent video posted by trainer Ryan Sorensen, the 39-year-old Rams coach was seen casually squatting over 400 pounds—making it look easier than some of his players do on Sundays.

Coach McVay putting in work in the weight room (via ryan_sorensen/IG) pic.twitter.com/NdvpK1jzQY — NFL (@NFL) March 14, 2025

Rams fans were unsurprisingly stoked to see their Head Coach’s surprising exhibition of strength. A few even went as far to suggest that the 39-year-old may be in a better shape than half of the players he manages.

Hes better than half of the players on his team lol — Big B (@bdehaan2k) March 14, 2025

An example of discipline and habit. — CreaTuRealidad (@jhondrl) March 14, 2025

Always im shape, good game coach — Doqo (@doqo_thana) March 14, 2025

A few, however, kept hating on McVay for his recent controversial decision not to retain fan-favorite Cooper Kupp. Agitated Rams fans argued that rather than lifting weights, McVay should have used that time to extend Kupp’s contract.

He should have put that kind of work in to keep Kupp around — Mike (@Bullish_Mike0) March 14, 2025

He should have never traded away cooper Kupp! Worst coach ever https://t.co/NioJQ4XR3c — Buddy Boy Bets (@Buddyboybets) March 14, 2025

For those who have followed Sean McVay’s career, his recent athletic prowess should not come as a surprise. Unlike some of his peers, the Rams HC was a top-tier athlete in his playing days, with his Georgia State Player of the Year win over future Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson being a testament to his pedigree.

But one more reason can be attributed to Sean McVay rediscovering his competitive edge.

Former Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he revealed how his former HC reached out to him to train together at Whitworth’s West Lake gym. As per the Super Bowl winner, McVay’s recent gym sessions are his attempts at reliving his Ohio days.

“Sean this year decided this offseason we were going to try to connect in the mornings, get some training in… Sean McVay’s trying to – I think he’s trying to relive his Miami of Ohio days a little bit. He still thinks he can get out there and make it happen on the field, so we’ve been training every morning at 6 a.m. at a gym I have here in Westlake Village.”

Judging by the 400-pound squat, it’s hard to argue against Sean McVay’s belief that he still has the dawg in him.