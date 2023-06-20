Ja’Marr Chase Made His Mom Cry “Tears of Joy” With His $65,000 Gift, Upon Cashing His First Paycheck

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) warms up before the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc Championship Jan 29 0020

Ja’Marr Chase entered into the NFL with the reputation of being a big match player and he sure has lived up to it. Named the NFL Rookie of the Year for his heroics in the 2021 season, Ja’Marr, along with being a fierce competitor, is one of those who live and die for their families. In fact, recognizing the contribution of his beloved mother in his success, he had gifted her a brand new car worth $65,000 after drawing his first paycheck.

Chase is known for not holding back when it comes to expressing his bold views. Recently, he took a dig at Patrick Mahomes by saying “Patrick Who” while declaring his QB Joe Burrow the very best in the business. However, when it comes to life away from the sport, the champion athlete is an exceedingly lovable personality who had no hesitation in showering money on his family members, after he was given a massive rookie deal by the Bengals.

Ja’Marr Chase’s $65,000 gift made his mother extremely happy

Ja’Marr, during an interaction with GQ Sports around 10 months ago, had talked in detail about how he spent his first million, after signing a gigantic $30.8 Million rookie contract with Cincinnati. As it turns out, the mama’s boy’s first big purchase was a brand new Maserati for his superhero Toleah Chase.

“The first thing I bought was my mom’s car,” J’Marr told GQ Sports. “That was about $65k, got her a Mazi. My pops came to me about it. She been having an Audi and the Audi was like real bad, the air stopped working in it. So she’s not about to try to ride around in no hot car, so gotta get her a car ASAP,” he added.

Chase further stated that the car was a midnight black Maserati with red interiors which already had everything stacked in it when it arrived. “It already came stocked, so I ain’t paid no extra. She(his mom) was crying like tears of joy, so that was good to see. She made me start to cry,” the WR said.

Ja’Marr Chase dropped $1k on tattoos from his first million

As it turns out, ‘Family Man’ Chase has got some swagger too. After spending a moolah on his mom’s car, his new shoes, jewelry and clothes, the Bengals receiver dropped $1,000 on getting some tattoos. Inspired by Odell Beckham Jr. and Jamal Adams, Ja’Marr wasted no time in getting inked after drawing his first million.

Chase got a portrait of his grandmother and her birthday tattooed on his left arm. Then he got the last supper on him and then he went for a rib tattoo as well. In his conversation with GQ, Ja’Marr had revealed that he tries not to copy tattoos from anywhere and focusses on coming up with his original ideas.

It will be interesting to see how the stylish wide receiver performs in the coming season.