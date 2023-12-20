‘Livid’ Brittany Mahomes Calls Out All “Rude A** People” on Social Media, Advising Them to Go Back to Where They Came From

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, is no stranger to online trolling. Recently, her frustrations reached a tipping point, prompting her to address the issue head-on in her latest Instagram story. Brittany took to Instagram to voice her exasperation: “Recently, there have been a lot more rude people on here, way more than normal… I’m not sure where y’all came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from. Please.”

This statement reflects not just her annoyance but also a deeper concern about the increasing negativity on social media platforms. Her words, direct and unapologetic, reveal a woman tired of unwarranted criticism.

The trigger for this outburst seems to have been the backlash from a recent matchday post. The comments ranged from questioning her presence at the games to criticizing her fashion choices, with remarks like, “She’s there. Why does she have to be there? Why can’t you watch it on tv I don’t get it.”

Another one wrote, “Why do wives and girlfriends feel the need to be on the field before a game?? They should ban it. There is no reason for it.” A comment read, “Seriously? Hass to wear the last name on everything? And with hooker boots? It’s definitely not all about you.” Another one read, “She is trying to be Taylor Swift so bad .” An anti-fan wrote, “You don’t have to have your name on the back of all your clothes �.” Every time a new season rolls around, Brittany somehow always ends up at the hands of social media trolls. Her husband once explained how she is able to handle all the hate.

Brittany Mahomes Does Not Worry About What Everyone Else Thinks of Her

Patrick Mahomes, in an insightful revelation to E! News back in July, shed light on how Brittany copes with this constant barrage of negativity. Being an athlete herself, Brittany grew up in an environment where dealing with public opinion was part and parcel of life. Patrick explained Brittany’s ability to let criticism slide off her,

“If you played any sports, you know [there are] as many people that enjoy how you play and the effort that you give [as] people that are always going to hate on you,”

She embodies the essence of not letting others’ opinions dictate one’s happiness. “Enjoy your life every single day and not worry about what everyone thinks,” Patrick conveyed, echoing Brittany’s personal mantra.

This philosophy is something he believes can benefit everyone. In a world where public scrutiny is rampant, Brittany’s approach to focusing on the positives, enjoying life, and cherishing moments with family is indeed commendable. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, amidst the ups and downs of being famous, show us how to face criticism with dignity and resilience.