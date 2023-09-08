‘Big Snacker’ Patrick Mahomes Just Can’t Stop Munching on Doritos & Jolly Rancher; “No One Tell My Trainer This, or the Cheifs”

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City hero who is known for his discipline and incredible work ethic, recently said something that made people realize that he is human too. The QB’s human side takes precedence from time to time dictating what some may say as ‘Guilty Pleasure’. As it turns out, the otherwise fitness freak, just can’t stop munching on Doritos and Jolly Rancher.

Advertisement

Mahomes, in a recent video uploaded by GQ Sports, revealed that he just can’t stop himself from eating Doritos and Jolly Rancher, even during nighttime. He then went on to urge fans not to tell his trainer or the Chiefs about this habit of his as they probably won’t like it.

Patrick Mahomes’ Guilty Pleasures: Doritos and Jolly Rancher Gummies

In a candid take with GQ Sports, Mahomes admitted to his snacking habits. Apparently, the current NFL MVP has a fondness for Doritos and Jolly Rancher gummies. With a smile, he confessed to being a “big snacker”. The Chiefs QB said, “I like to eat a lot of chips, candy, whatever it is, especially at nighttime which I know is the worst part of the day to eat snacks. I always grab either a purple bag of Doritos which I just got on.”

Advertisement

Mahomes however is aware of the physical toll his munching habits can have on his body. He says, “I have to keep my body in shape, so no one tells my trainer this or the Chiefs.” Looks like the Chiefs run a tight ship when it comes to player fitness and health regimen.

Moreover, to maintain his peak physical condition despite these snack cravings, Mahomes relies on his Whoop fitness tracker. “People see me with this band on a lot of times in games. You see me with this little band on my arm, it kind of pokes out, especially when I wear the white undershirt,” says Mahomes. He continues,

“I just want to make sure that I track throughout the gamedays, workout days, whatever it is, rest days and try to make sure that I can do whatever I can to have my body in the best place possible to not only play football, but just to overall general health.”

The device tracks various aspects of his health, including sleep and physical activity. This allows him to optimize his recovery and performance.

Advertisement

The Special Bond Between Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, when talking about his list of essentials, included his beloved wife Britttany Mahomes in it. Patrick said, “so my wife Brittany, she’s the best. She’s more than my wife though. She’s my best friend. So my wife Brittany, she’s the best. She’s more than my wife though. She’s my best friend.”

Brittany, who made a special appearance in the video, also chimed into the conversation with a touch of humor. She said, “I mean, personally, I don’t think you could get out of the house if it wasn’t for me.” The NFL power couple expressed how much they value each other’s presence in their lives.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ByJoeDavis/status/1283160331745984515?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Mahomes family looks like a tight-knit unit, with Patrick mentioning, “Wish I had my kids here too ’cause the whole fam we’re always together wherever we go.” Brittany also reinforced this sentiment, emphasizing that once you have children, they become an essential part of your everyday life, making life without them feel “weird”. The GQ Sports interview gave fans a glimpse into the personal side of the Kansas City Chiefs superstar.