Insider’s Crucial Update on Steelers’ Russell Wilson Before Sunday’s Game Against Aaron Rodgers’ Jets

The Steelers got over their minor slump against the Raiders and head into week 7 with a 4-2 record. Justin Fields entered the season as QB1 but Russell Wilson’s calf injury made him a starter and now he’s playing the best football of his career. With Russ now fully fit and yearning for return, Mike Tomlin is ready to give him the chance. Many didn’t believe this would happen as they believe the former Bears QB has done enough to solidify his position and Wilson will probably be a backup throughout this season.

In the latest episode of The Insiders, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport provided key updates on Wilson’s path to his first start since arriving from Denver. According to them, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will be getting reps with the starters, putting him in contention for the QB1 role this week against the Jets. It’s a surprising development in Pittsburgh, especially with the team sitting at 4-2 and showing no signs of panic.

” They are going to give Russell Wilson first-team reps this week and at this point, he’s considered to be in line to be starting QB this week and make his debut against the Jets even though they are 4-2 with Justin Fields.”

The update that Peliissero delivered makes complete sense after Tomlin spoke with the media about Russ’s situation. He stated he is convinced that the former Seahawks QB is finally healthy. The only thing that remains is his match-readiness and he’s preparing himself for that since last week. Both Wilson and Fields will take work side by side and he will likely start one who gives them the best chance moving forward.

This may come as a shock for the fans given Russ’s lack of match reps and Field’s clean and mistake-free performances.

But that said, Insiders believe it’s time for Wilson to step in because Buckeyes Alum’s performances aren’t convincing.

Steelers replacing Fields with Wilson is an unusual move but makes sense

It’s time for Russell Wilson to make his mark in Black and Gold, as finds himself in contention for a start against the Jets. An unusual move from Tomlin and staff, given they are 4-2 and Fields is delivering satisfactory performances. However, Insider Judy Battista, believes it is time for Russ to start because the offense hasn’t been performing at the peak efficiency.

She pointed out that Tomlin has been itching to start Wilson ever since he named him the QB1 back in August. But it’s time because he is fully fit and the offense hasn’t been scoring well. Their passing numbers have been below par because Fields, though not making mistakes hasn’t been making explosive plays to generate yardage.

” Well, they are 4-2. How could this possibly be the moment to change QBs? But don’t forget, they are not scoring as many points. They are definitely not passing for that many yards. And last week they won the game and Fields did score with his legs and he’s not making mistakes. But he’s also not generating big plays.”

Fields’ mobility has compensated for his inconsistent passing and lack of accuracy. The Buckeyes alum has accounted for 10 total touchdowns—five passing and five rushing—and has thrown just one interception. However, he’s struggled in the air, throwing for only 1,106 yards on 160 attempts with a completion rate of just 66.3%. He’s averaging less than 7 yards per attempt and only 184 yards per game.

His numbers dipped even further in the last two games against the Raiders and Cowboys, where he threw for a combined 276 yards with just a 57% completion rate. Fields has completed only two passes of 40+ yards so far, and the Steelers sit 28th in passing offense. Their defensive strength, however, has masked these struggles, as they rank 8th in the league, allowing just 14.3 points per game.

It’s time for Russell Wilson to start and improve this offense. If he fails, Pittsburgh still has Fields and their defense to fall back onto.