Fact Check: Did Tom Brady & Michael Jordan’s Hormonal Patterns Aid Them in Controlling High Pressure Moments?

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan, these two names are sufficient to describe the rich history of American sports. Their contributions are so immense that it will take generations for someone to rewrite history and mark a new beginning. While fans call it unreal, there have been several reports that suggest the duo had hormonal advantages over others. Here we give a closer look at this notion.

Handling pressures and stressful situations happens to be an art, and that is what makes a leader great. Brady and Jordan are no exceptions. In fact, they are pioneers in handling tough situations. Over the years, they have seen so much that their bodies have acclimatized to a certain environment, something that helped them script unbelievable records.

Tom Brady believes in the will over skill perspective

According to a report that gained widespread traction on social media, Tom Brady and Michael Jordan handled high-pressure moments effortlessly because of their cortisol dips and testosterone surges. Their body got used to it and eventually became a positive feedback loop, reinforcing a particular hormonal pattern.

There is a study on athletes like Tom Brady + Michael Jordan that found when in high pressure moments their cortisol drops and testosterone surges. They’re essentially comfortable in high stakes situations; which is a positive feedback loop, reinforcing this hormonal pattern. pic.twitter.com/OdzEHPJfFt — fastr (@fastrlife) April 3, 2023

One of the primary reasons it happened is because they found themselves in high-stakes situations, and the entire result was solely dependent on them. It triggered a certain type of chemical rush in their system, keeping them calm and composed throughout the game.

Well, this theory is valid in some aspects and is normally seen in people who often encounter stressful circumstances. Army personnel and surgeons are some examples of people who possess such qualities. Regardless, the seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady has more faith in his willpower than in a scientific study.

“If you want to perform at the highest level, you have to prepare at the highest level mentally,” Brady said in an interview. “I still work on athleticism — running and, you know, jumping — and do all those things that I need to do, but you know it’s a very minimal part of what I do,” he added.

Michael Jordan reveals his secret for handling pressures

The six-time NBA champion will forever remain the ultimate GOAT in the sports fraternity. While fans called his basketball skills unrealistic, the 60-year-old star credited his fundamentals for keeping him intact throughout the journey.

“The only way to relieve that pressure is to build your fundamentals, practice them over and over, so when the game breaks down, you can handle anything that transpires,” Jordan said in an interview, per Brobible.

Initially, people didn’t believe him; however, the accolades he earned were the result of hard work and perseverance behind the scenes. It became his lifestyle, and he eventually became accustomed to facing such situations.