GOAT Tom Brady Reminisces How ‘Naive’ He Was to Expect To Go in Second or Third Round in the 2000 Draft

Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, was at the 96TH annual DCAT dinner where he was asked about his thoughts when he became eligible for the 2000 NFL draft and how he felt as rounds went by without being selected.

Brady had a very unique journey to the NFL. He was considered a mediocre athlete in high school, and his high school counselor advised him against pursuing a career in pro football, but he somehow fought all the criticism and reached the Michigan Wolverines where he felt he became a decent prospect but the scouts certainly didn’t have the same idea.

“I thought that I would actually, in my own naïve way, be a ‘Ohh! You know I should be a second or third-round draft pick in the NFL. And there were a lot of other people who didn’t quite see it that way. I thought that way and I think my mom and dad thought that way and maybe my agent, but that was about it.” Tom said, per a video uploaded by zielijo1 on YouTube.

As the NFL draft neared, Tom observed that all the rounds just kept on progressing. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was aware that he did not have the physical attributes to be a first-round pick. He also mentioned that had a general manager drafted him in the first round, he likely would have been dismissed the following day.

In the end, he found some comfort in the sixth round when the Patriots selected him as the 199th pick overall. Tom was thrilled to join the New England organization because it had a solid team and the legendary head coach, Bill Belichick, who laid the groundwork for a championship-caliber team.

When The New England Patriots Revealed Telephone Call With Tom Brady

Last year, The New England Patriots revealed one of the most important moments in the history of the NFL and their franchise by disclosing their initial phone call with Tom Brady after selecting him as the 199th overall pick in 2000. Brady’s determination to win was clear from the beginning even when there were doubts surrounding his abilities.

During the telephone conversation, Tom Brady’s competitive drive hints at his future legacy in the NFL. Even though he was initially behind Drew Bledsoe, he showed enthusiasm to learn and vie for a position with the Patriots. Brady said in the recording posted by the New England Patriots’ X handle:

“I think that the team picked me to come in there and go out there and be a team player and fight every day, and that’s really what I plan to do. I’ve always really concerned myself with the things I can do and I don’t put a whole lot of thinking into the other guys because I know that I’m not really at my best when I’m not controlling and playing as well as I possibly can.”

Tom Brady confidently shrugged off any suggestion of disappointment when questioned about his draft position. Brady’s strong confidence in his preparedness just showed his resolve to demonstrate his skills and take advantage of the chance offered by the New England Patriots. He had to prove something to himself and to the scouts that positioned him as an average athlete.

This showcases that failure in the league is not inevitable, even if one is not chosen in the top 3 rounds. If one possesses the determination that Tom Brady had, even players drafted in the 6th round can become the greatest player in the league.