“Biggest Lie He Told in the NFL Thus Far This Year”: Nick Wright on Josh Allen’s Remarks About His Week 11 Matchup Against Patrick Mahomes

Nov 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stands on the sidelines before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Tomorrow’s highly anticipated matchup between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes is going to be a battle of two deadly quarterbacks. While fans are already projecting the fixture to be the most action-packed game of this regular season, the Bills signal-caller feels it’s just another week’s game. And Nick Wright doesn’t buy it!

Allen was asked about the hype surrounding their Week 11 game during his latest media appearance, but the quarterback didn’t see the fuss.

“It’s a week 11 game,” he said. “It’s no bigger and no less than the last 10 games that we’ve had. And I know (about) the media perception and the fan perception, what this game means, but for us, it’s just a Week 11 for us.”

However, Wright doesn’t believe Allen’s words. Instead, the leading analyst proclaimed the upcoming Sunday matchup to be the “biggest game of their season” on an episode of First Things First. He also argued that the game carries major implications for Buffalo if they lose to the Chiefs (again).

“I think it’s the biggest lie told in the NFL thus far this year… It was always going to be the biggest game of their season and that’s even if it didn’t have massive literal standings implications if they lose this game. They are de facto eliminated from contention.”

Wright explained that if the Bills lose on Sunday, they’ll be four games behind Kansas City in the standings. Going forward, Allen would have to ensure straight wins for his crew and hope their rivals break their undefeated streak for a chance at surpassing the Chiefs.

However, a win would dramatically shift things in favor of the Bills. If Allen manages to improve their regular season record to 3-1 over Mahomes, Buffalo would only need one more win. As a result, Wright is convinced that Sunday’s matchup holds “massive implications” for Buffalo and feels Allen is downplaying the seriousness.

That said, while it seems that the 28-year-old is not stressing about the upcoming faceoff against Mahomes, he is not taking it too lightly either.

Josh Allen’s humble perspective on Chiefs matchup

While Allen has a promising record against the Chiefs QB in the regular season, the playoffs tell a different story. Kansas City has been historically excellent in the postseason and boasts a perfect record of 3-0 against the Bills, who have lost at their hands in 2020, 2021, and 2023.

The two-time Pro Bowler recognizes that and said as much when asked about their Sunday faceoff. During a team press conference, the quarterback was asked about his crew’s 3-1 record, to which Allen gave a modest reply.

“Well, I know we haven’t beat them in the playoffs. And that’s the only thing that kind of matters.”

Josh Allen might have a big task at hand tomorrow, with all eyes on them as the Bills try to strengthen their playoff hopes at Highmark Stadium.