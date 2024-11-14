Josh Allen Speaks Humbly About His 3–1 Regular-Season Record Against Patrick Mahomes

Sunday is going to witness a battle of the heavyweights: Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen. Arguably one of the best in the league, the two quarterbacks have often been pitted against each other as rivals, so it’s bound to be an exciting game as the Bills and the Chiefs fight to assert their dominance in the AFC.

Advertisement

The Bills have an upper hand in the regular season, boasting a record of 3-1 over the Chiefs. So while it’s expected that Allen will be super confident for the upcoming matchup, the signal caller looks at the bigger picture. When asked about his team’s promising score against Mahomes’ crew, the QB had a humble reply:

“Well, I know we haven’t beat them in the playoffs. And that’s the only thing that kind of matters”

Bills QB Josh Allen when asked about his good regular season statistics vs the Chiefs said: “Well, I know we haven’t beat them in the playoffs. And that’s the only thing that kind of matters” — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) November 13, 2024

Allen was referencing the Chiefs’ 3-0 record over the Buffaloes in the playoffs, which has often stopped them from reaching the Super Bowl. However, things could be different this season.

While Mahomes has been the undisputed leader of the NFL With his back-to-back Championship wins and three MVP Titles to his name, this season the stats speak differently. The quarterback has been criticized for his high number of interceptions, which were more than the touchdowns at one point.

He has racked up 2,208 yards so far, 12 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions, recording his career-low QBR rating against the 49ers. Allen, on the other hand, leads with 2,281 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just 4 interceptions.

Both teams stand atop their divisions and while the Bills have recorded two losses, the Chiefs remain undefeated in the past 9 matchups. While Sunday’s game will have the fans of each quarterback watching in anticipation, the two have always been on good terms.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen’s friendship

As the buzz around this week’s matchup bubbles up, the quarterbacks are facing the same question: Their feelings about facing their rival. However, Mahomes and Allen both have been vocal about the “mutual respect” they both harbor.

The Chiefs signal-caller shared how he keeps in contact with Allen even during the off-season and how apart from the NFL, golf and socializing is their common point of interest.

“We still stay in touch,” Mahomes said during Wednesday’s press conference. “I mean, especially in the off-season, just kind of with our love for golf and being around the people.”

‘Magic’ Mahomes also acknowledged that being competitors, while the ultimate goal is the Lombardy Trophy, they’ve always respected each other as individuals.

“But I mean, obviously, we’re both competitors, so in the season, not as much talking as we’re both going for that ultimate goal, the Super Bowl, but at the same time, there’s a ton of respect both ways.”

Allen also echoed the same emotions recently, talking about golf being their unifying factor in the offseason. Furthermore, he voiced the “respect” the Bills hold for the Chiefs, and especially Mahomes. The respect is not just because of the QB’s skills either, but rather for the person he is off the field.

“We’ve spent a few days around each other in the last few offseasons, got so much respect for both of those guys, but Pat especially, the way he handles himself off the field. We all know what type of player he is when he’s on the field. He’s one of the great ones.“

After reaching the playoffs in 2020, 2021, and 2023, each time the Bills have been unable to out-best Mahomes. It will be interesting to see if Josh Allen better his regular season record this Sunday, or if the Chiefs will continue their unbeaten 9-0 streak.