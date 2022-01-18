“Bill Belichick could be thinking ‘I’ve got to trade Mac Jones because I’m not sufficiently armed'”: Colin Cowherd makes a bold prediction about the Patriots plans to keep up with the Bills

Bill Belichick and the Patriots embarrassingly crashed out of the playoffs. And Colin Cowherd had a bizarre trade scenario that included QB Mac Jones.

The Buffalo Bills annihilated Mac Jones and the New England Patriots in a crushing 47-17 defeat. Jones was 24 of 38 for 232 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and struggled to get the offense off to the fast start that the Patriots so badly needed. The Bills had touchdown drives on all 6 of their possessions, as Josh Allen had an incredible 5 touchdown game.

Mac Jones and the Patriots had a roster capable of going all the way, and the midway through the season were rolling through the competition. But fell off during the later half of the season and then crumbled under the lights of the playoffs.

Colin Cowherd believes Bill Belichick might trade Mac Jones

Josh Allen and the Bills seem primed to take over the AFC East for the next decade. So Colin Cowherd thinks that Bill Belichick might not stick with Mac Jones for long, despite a stellar rookie season.

“Bill Belichick has always viewed players as pieces [or] parts. He doesn’t get emotional. He’s moved off great players [and] Pro Bowlers. He wanted to move off [Tom] Brady. He moved off [Jimmy] Garoppolo,” Cowherd explained, setting the scene. “Josh Allen in the last two games has been so devastating, unstoppable, and jaw-dropping, could Belichick be thinking… ‘I’ve got to trade Mac Jones because if this is a gunfight, I’m not sufficiently armed.’”, Cowherd wondered aloud.

“Good luck being absolutely a tier below,” Cowherd said, making a point that Jones is nowhere near the tier of elite quarterback needed to win Super Bowls in today’s NFL. You can win with Tua [Tagovailoa] and Mac Jones, and for some organizations, that’s what they’re looking at,” Cowherd said. “Belichick wants Super Bowls [though].”

Cowherd’s take is out there and is definitely something that Patriots fans will not enjoy. So it should be very interesting to see how the future pans out for the New England Patriots.

