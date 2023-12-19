Bill Belichick Had a Blunt Response When Asked About Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Bill Belichick is probably facing his most challenging season, with the New England Patriots. Amidst a harrowing run, the Patriots faced another big loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Gillette Stadium. The disappointing week has yet again prompted questions on Bill Belichick’s future with the franchise.

Belichick appeared on WEEI after facing the 11th loss of the season in a 27-17 matchup. Amidst the swirling rumors, Belichick faced inquiries about his standing with owner Robert Kraft. When directly asked if the Patriots owner still had his back amid the team’s adverse season, Belichick was as blunt as he could get. In response to questions about the team’s direction after this season, Belichick said,

“I think any questions you have for Mr. Kraft, you should ask Mr. Kraft. . . . I mean, I don’t know.”

This is nothing more than a classic Bill Belichick reply. However, any football fan is sure to have concerns for the grappling team, with the season unfolding unfavorably for the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick Amasses Appreciation After Losing 11th Game

Despite the uncertainty, the Patriots HC has continued to his resolute in focusing on the immediate games. The latter part of the conversation from Belichick came in as he assumed his responsibility for the team, transcending any discussions for the future.

“I don’t sit around and listen to talk radio and read stuff every day, so. I’m going to do what I do and prepare the team to get ready for Denver.”

His primary concern of preparing the team for their next challenge, without being affected by speculative talks, speaks volumes of his commitment. The Patriots gave good competition in comparison to their matchups against the Colts, Chargers, and Giants, which fetched them single-digit points.

Their defense posed a considerable challenge for the Kansas City Chiefs. The display did not go unnoticed as quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure to appreciate Belichick in his post-game interview.

“I appreciate the fight. I mean, that’s a great defense. That’s the best coach of all time, the best defensive coach especially and so for our guys to execute, I thought we did a great job.”

It’s no secret that what Patrick Mahomes said about Bill Belichick, was true, but the broader question remains whether Robert Kraft would still trust him as the HC for yet another season or not.