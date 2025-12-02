442211 System Believer Urban Meyer Wants the College Football Playoff Committee to “Go Away”

With each and every edition of the College Football Playoff, there’s bound to be one or two teams who, despite being more “deserving,” are forced to miss out on the fun. And now, it’s beginning to look as if the Miami Hurricanes will be the latest example of that.

According to the former head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer, there is “certainly a fight for Miami to get in there” following the team’s 38-7 drubbing of the Pittsburgh Panthers. Unfortunately, oddsmakers are forecasting a bitter ending for the Hurricanes.

Even though they are the proud owners of an 11-2 record and the 12th overall spot in the national rankings, sportsbooks like FanDuel are listing Miami’s odds of making the playoffs around +650. In the eyes of Meyer, the idea of Miami potentially missing out on this year’s postseason is enough to warrant the removal of the selection committee.

“I think the committee has gotta go away,” the former Jacksonville Jaguar told Colin Cowherd.

“How are they coming up with who’s going to be in the playoffs? I’m a big believer in the 442211 that was presented earlier. The committee goes away, the conferences take care of it… We’re getting ready to have arguably the worst non-conference games in the history of college football unless something is done.”

Cowherd admitted that he also believes that the selection committee has overstayed its welcome; the only issue is that establishments and authoritative figures very seldomly, if ever, volunteer to remove themselves. Whether it’s the 2014 Baylor Bears, the 2017 UCF Knights, or even the 2023 Florida State Seminoles, there is certainly no shortage of examples of the committee shifting the goalposts while deciding who is allowed to compete and who isn’t.

So, when they inevitably decide to do so once again by ignoring the Hurricanes’ head-to-head win over Notre Dame from earlier in the season, fans shouldn’t really be that surprised. Miami’s odds of missing out on this year’s playoffs are currently greater than -1000, which suggests that it would be nothing short of an absolute miracle to see them in the postseason this year.

There’s also the harsh reality that, with a Duke Blue Devils win this weekend, the ACC could be left out of the playoffs altogether. On the flip side, however, a pair of wins from Texas Tech and Georgia could go a long way in helping to improve their place in the national rankings, as both BYU and Alabama are projected to be just ahead of them.

Nevertheless, it’s more likely than not that the Hurricanes will be forced to dissipate for the off-season, so until further notice, fans and alumni should continue to hunker down and prepare for the worst.