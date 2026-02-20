‘They Gonna Restructure CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott’: Shannon Sharpe Teases Cowboys-Maxx Crosby Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their stance clear. They do not want to trade Maxx Crosby. But if someone calls, it will take a massive return. According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders would demand a Micah Parsons-type package. That means at least two first-round picks and a premium player just to begin the conversation.

Schefter also noted that while Las Vegas prefers to keep its defensive star, the situation could shift as the offseason unfolds.

Crosby, 28, has been the heartbeat of the Raiders’ defense since entering the league in 2019. With nearly 70 sacks, double-digit forced fumbles, and hundreds of tackles, he remains one of the NFL’s most disruptive edge rushers. But after a disappointing 2025 campaign and lingering tension surrounding how his season ended, speculation has only intensified.

That is where Shannon Sharpe believes the Dallas Cowboys could enter the picture.

“Yeah,” he said when asked if Dallas could keep its core pieces and still pay Crosby. “The cap going up. They gonna restructure CeeDee. They gonna restructure Dak. Just those two restructures alone is 60 million.”

Sharpe emphasized that freeing up money would not be complicated.

“Those two restructures alone, 60,” he repeated, suggesting the Cowboys would instantly create enough flexibility to absorb Crosby’s contract. He even brushed off concerns about keeping other big names.

“Ain’t nobody else making no damn money,” Sharpe said, arguing Dallas could maneuver around the rest of the roster if necessary.

He doubled down on the idea that the rising cap gives contenders room to maneuver. If Dallas truly believes it is one elite pass rusher away, Sharpe made clear that money should not be the excuse.

The Raiders’ reported asking price remains steep. Two first-round picks and a premium player are no small ask, especially for a defender entering his late 20s. But Sharpe’s point was simple. If you want a game-wrecker, you find a way. The bigger question is whether any team is willing to meet Las Vegas’ demands.

Philadelphia and Chicago have been floated as potential suitors. The Baltimore Ravens have also been mentioned, though insiders have expressed skepticism that they would surrender valuable draft capital. For now, the Raiders insist they are not shopping Crosby. But as Sharpe hinted, if a contender like Dallas restructures its stars and puts together a serious offer, the conversation could get very interesting.

With the offseason heating up and cap gymnastics underway across the league, Crosby’s name is unlikely to disappear from headlines anytime soon.