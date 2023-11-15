Bill Belichick Hints at Possibly Removing Mac Jones as QB1 of the 2-8 Patriots

Bill Belichick has hinted at a possible change in the Patriots’ quarterback lineup after a challenging season. The team’s struggles extended to Frankfurt, Germany, mirroring the ongoing issues in the States. Mac Jones was benched in the 10-6 loss to the Colts, concluding with 15 completions on 20 throws for 170 yards and an interception.

The decision to replace him with Bailey Zappe in the final moments underscores the difficulties in the Patriots’ camp, leaving fans and analysts speculating about the future of the QB1 position. After ten games, Mac Jones has had a tough time with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His completion rate dropped to 64.8%, and he averaged just 6.1 yards per completion, worse than his rookie year.

He missed open receivers, made iffy decisions that frustrated the team, and his crucial throws weren’t up to par. Coach Bill Belichick, after benching Mac Jones against the Colts, expressed a need to reassess the team’s performance,

“We just got back from Germany. We’ll work through everything. We’ll look at everything, all the way across the board. Not specifically one position, but just look at everything, and do the best we can here going forward.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1724055074228347160?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the New England Patriots enter the bye week, Belichick hinted at potential changes, including giving Bailey Zappe a chance as the starter in the upcoming game against the Giants.

Bill O’Brien Explodes on Mac Jones

24-year-old Zappe has shown promise in limited opportunities. Bailey has relieved in three games this season making this bye week crucial for strategic decisions moving forward. Moreover, In the midst of the Colts game, Mac Jones narrowly dodged his sixth sack. A subsequent missed field goal by rookie kicker Chad Ryland likely fueled frustrations on the New England sideline.

Notably, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, nicknamed “Teapot” by Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer for his emotional outbursts, was visibly perturbed. NFL Network cameras captured O’Brien passionately delivering a message to Jones, marking the first public instance of O’Brien losing his cool this season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SavageSports_/status/1723737885621260334?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During a critical third-down play, Bill O’Brien may have expected Mac Jones to target Demario Douglas on a quick crosser, with Rhamondre Stevenson as an alternative in the left flat. However, pressure from the pass rush caused Jones to make a risky underhanded toss to avoid a sack.

This moment didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who seized the chance to criticize a Patriots team that seems to be unraveling under Belichick. The intense sideline moment showcased the pressures and emotions surrounding the Patriots during a challenging game. While some believed it to be the right reaction for O’Brien, some brought in his reputation, mentioning the fact that he used to explode the same way at Tom Brady.

The Patriots’ future currently is up in the air. From roster changes to even coaching staff shuffle, the rumor mill has been rife with the potential of a major change coming to New England. And with the way the team has been performing, this becomes a necessity rather than an option.