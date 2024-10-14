Bill Belichick Is Finally Impressed With Caleb Williams After Promising Performance Against Jaguars

Caleb Williams is the new talk of the NFL town. The number one pick of the 2024 NFL Draft had an underwhelming debut last month, but it seems he’s finally learning how to ride out the waves.

His performance has gradually improved over the past five games as a starting quarterback, and now Bill Belichick is impressed with him at last, having held a mediocre opinion of the Bears’ star at the beginning of the season.

Caleb Williams played against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 13th and completed 23 out of 29 passes, recording 226 passing yards along with four touchdowns and just one interception. Unsurprisingly, this performance was enough for Belichick to change his tune and sing a song of admiration for the rookie.

“He’s done a great job protecting the ball, a better job, not turned it over. He has a good defense, I think. Hopefully, he understands that he doesn’t have to go out and score 45 points every week.“

“That was a good defense for Caleb Williams to play against and he’s done a great job of protecting the ball.. They’ve been playing well as a team and this has to be exciting for the Bears fans” ~ Bill Belichick#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/LJMkzrZUrC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 14, 2024

If the legendary Bill Belichick can praise your talents, then you must be doing something right! But the former head coach wasn’t so kind to the rookie a few weeks back.

Belichick’s harsh judgment of Williams during the preseason

Coming out of the 2023 season, Williams was touted as the next big quarterback in the NFL when the Bears drafted him with their number 1 pick. With the USC Trojans, the star QB led the NCAA with an impressive total of 42 touchdowns. This is why nearly every football fan expected explosiveness from Williams right out of the gate, which unfortunately didn’t happen.

Williams played against the Bengals and the Bills in the preseason and gave quite an underwhelming performance. He recorded a total of 10 passes out of 20 and finished 170 in passing yards with 0 touchdowns.

This led to Belichick calling out the so-called “generational talent” in an interview which has now been negated by Williams’ recent performances.

“Well, he wasn’t accurate, he was 10-for-20. There were a couple of highlight plays, but they weren’t that good.”

Fortunately for Williams, he has adapted to his role as the leading man for the Bears quite well, and hopefully, he can guide them to the same heights of glory as he once did with the USC Trojans.