“Bill Belichick Is Going to Last One Year in College”: Colin Cowherd Casts Massive Doubts on the New UNC Program

While analysts like Stephen A. Smith have been arguing that College Football is beneath Bill Belichick’s level, Colin Cowherd believes the Croatian will barely last a year at UNC.

Advertisement

In the latest edition of The Colin Cowherd Podcast, the outspoken analyst boldly predicted Belichick’s exit from the program within a year’s time. The reason? Colin believes that Bill and the staff he builds have historically been very direct and confrontational in the NFL. And Colin thinks that the same thing won’t work in college. Even NFL locker rooms dislike such stern personalities.

“I think Bill Belichick is going to last one year in college… He’s going to be aggravated. This staff he’s building is a Pro Staff. They’re going to rub people the wrong way in the building.”

Considering the NIL money and the protected atmosphere in most college football locker rooms, Bill and his staff dropping truth bombs and brutal assessments may not go well with young athletes, Colin thinks.

“I don’t think this Belichick’s group fits in College Football. I think their personalities are outspoken by Pro standards. It is rough, it’s hard… it doesn’t work in many pro environments. It’s not going to work in college.”

Colin even referenced Charlie Weiss’s 4-year stint at Notre Dame as a precursor for Belichick’s fans. Just like Charlie wore out CFB players, Belichick may end up doing the same, but 10 times worse because recruiting is also a significant part of CFB, the analyst argued.

“It’s going to be Charlie Weiss times 10, where Charlie just wore people out. Charlie was a good enough coach but not a great recruiter… so he wore people out in the building,” said the analyst.

The most interesting point by Colin, however, was a wild gut feeling that Belichick could go to the Jets. As the analyst noted, Belichick has it written in his contract with UNC that he can leave on July 1st of next year, a date that falls before UNC plays its first game.

Colin then referenced NFL Insider Dianna Russini’s report of Belichick’s interest in the Jets and implied that this clause in his contract is more of an escape measure, should things fall in place with his presumably least favorite team.

“Bill can leave July 1st of next year, meaning he could leave before he coaches a single game (in NC). Now he’s not going to go because no hires can be made at that point, so that’s not the point. The point is and is very possible, but I think he’s going to the Jets.”

Seeing Belichick go to the Jets after all that’s been said between the two parties over the years would be wild. At the same time, the points raised by Colin are something that’s been raised by Bruce Arians as well.

As distasteful as Patriots fans might find the idea of Bill joining the Jets, you can’t blame the Croatian either because he has to look after himself. If the option is between UNC and the Jets, it’s a no-brainer to pick the latter.