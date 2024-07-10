Bill Belichick Joins Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes for an Epic Night at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Bill Belichick, the workaholic former head coach of the New England Patriots, may not be someone you’d typically envision at a Taylor Swift concert. But thanks to Travis Kelce’s relationship with the pop icon, Belichick was spotted enjoying the Eras Tour alongside Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. So, is he secretly a Swiftie?

Sharing his experience on the ‘Fore Play Podcast,’ Sam Riggs of Barstool Sports described being in the VIP box at the recent Taylor Swift concert in Amsterdam. To his surprise and many others, joining him in the VIP box was Belichick, who had apparently asked Travis to get him the best ticket in the arena.

“Coach Belichick had hit up Travis Kelce; he was over there. So, one point we were in this box at the Taylor Swift show and we’ve got myself, we have Bill Belichick, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce; are just in this box at this Taylor Swift show in Amsterdam” “coach belichick had hit up travis kelce, he was over there. at one point we were in this box at the taylor swift show and we’ve got myself… we have bill belichick, patrick mahomes and travis kelce” #AmsterdamTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/FrZaWchlc1 — Tayvis Nation (@tayvisnation) July 9, 2024

Taylor Swift recently concluded her Eras Tour concerts in Amsterdam. The series spanned three nights from Thursday, July 4, to Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

That said, Mahomes and his wife Brittany were recently spotted together at one of the Amsterdam shows as part of their European vacation. Travis has also been making quite a few headlines, following Taylor’s tour throughout Europe and even making an appearance on stage in London.

Shifting the focus back to Belichick: the former head coach attended one of Taylor’s shows at Gillette Stadium last year. In a radio interview afterward, Belichick mentioned enjoying the show and applauded her for being able to perform so enthusiastically for such a long time.

When questioned if he identified as a “Swiftie,” Belichick maintained his reserved demeanor, unsure about the term’s definition, but later confirmed, “I’m definitely on the ‘You Got to Calm Down,'” a clear indication that he is a fan.

Also, it was none other than the ex-Patriots head coach who accurately foresaw how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship would attract massive attention.

Back in 2023, when rumors swirled about them dating, Belichick astutely predicted their romance. During another radio interview, Belichick, known for his dry sense of humor, made a witty remark. He quipped that while Kelce has had a career of great catches, dating Taylor Swift would truly be the ultimate catch, according to People.

“Well, I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest.”

It’s no secret that Taylor has a wild fan following. Being romantically linked to her has even skyrocketed Kelce’s fame to new heights. But what really matters is that they actually click.

From what is evident, they have an adorable relationship that is growing stronger each day. Speaking of which, Kelce recently went viral again after shedding a few tears at Taylor’s concert.

Kelce Couldn’t Hold Back Emotions After Taylor’s Heartwarming Gesture

The Super Bowl LVIII champ showed immense support for his girlfriend during her performances in Amsterdam as part of her Eras Tour. Kelce didn’t just attend one show; he was present for all three nights of the concert series at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

At one point during the concert, videos captured the Chiefs’ player getting emotional and wiping away tears while Taylor performed a surprise set of songs. Fans believed that this special performance was dedicated to Kelce based on the choices.

One song that stood out was “Marys Song (Oh My My My)” with lyrics mentioning being 87 and 89, which fans linked to Kelces jersey number (87) and Swift’s birth year (1989).

Another song titled “So High School” (from The Tortured Poets Department) sparked rumors about being inspired by Kelce, featuring lyrics like “You know how to ball I know Aristotle.”

Furthermore, “Everything Has Changed” (from Red) touched on how relationships can alter one’s perspective. Brittany, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, was also seen checking on Kelce during this moment.