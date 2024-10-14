Bill Belichick Landing Spots: Dallas Cowboys Emerge as Prime Destination Amid Mike McCarthy’s Struggles & Jerry Jones’ Commitment

Oct 1, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Home is where the heart is. But so far in 2024, home has been a hellscape for the Dallas Cowboys. After Sunday’s 47-9 beatdown against the Lions, the unrelenting rumblings for HC Mike McCarthy’s head have only grown stronger. And there’s already a top contender for his job.

Advertisement

Following the embarrassing showing by Dallas, FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported that “many around the [NFL]” believe Dallas should hire Bill Belichick this offseason if McCarthy can’t turn things around. Jones, however, seems alright with McCarthy running the show. However poorly he might be doing it.

While owner Jerry Jones remains committed to Mike McCarthy, many around the league wonder if Dallas could become the primary landing spot for Bill Belichick this offseason, should the #Cowboys decide to make a change. According to multiple sources, Belichick has a “really great”… pic.twitter.com/VKwUkvHy3w — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 14, 2024

While owner Jerry Jones called their defeat “very concerning”, “very humbling”, and “a shocker,” he told reporters he is “not considering” firing head coach McCarthy.

Jones’ team entered Week 6 ready to build off a gritty road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Instead, they were shellacked for the third time in as many games on their home turf.

The Detroit Lions whipped them 47-9 on Sunday, bringing Dallas’ home point differential to minus-66. Dating back to their 2023 wild-card loss, they’ve allowed 41.8 points per game over their last four home contests.

Belichick, who jumped into many sports media roles after departing the New England Patriots organization in January, could just be the person they need in Dallas. But with Jones’ inability to make strong decisions, who knows if that is ever going to materialize.

Where else could Bill Belichick land in 2025?

With nearly one-third of the 2024 campaign in the rearview mirror, franchises failing to meet their 2024 expectations could be preparing to make changes. One such organization – the New York Jets – is seemingly not in the running for Belichick’s services. But there are plenty of possible destinations that could allure him.

Prior to the 2024 season, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan proclaimed this year’s squad was “the best team [ever] assembled” in the franchise’s brief 30-year history. The Jags have not looked the part, though, standing at 1-5 after being soundly dispatched by the Chicago Bears in Week 6. If Khan believes his player personnel isn’t the issue, Belichick would make sense as a replacement for Doug Pederson.

The Cincinnati Bengals are another potential suitor. The Bengals’ defense has been atrocious so far this season and prevented Cincinnati’s high-powered offense from winning games. If head coach Zac Taylor can’t right the ship – his team led the New York Giants 10-7 through three quarters on Sunday Night Football – ownership could anoint Belichick as their next leader.

Whether Belichick even has the opportunity to join any of the above franchises remains to be seen. The only near-certainty is that he won’t be replacing Robert Saleh for the New York Jets.