Jets Superfan Rich Eisen Says NY Coaching Role is The ‘Last Job on Earth’ Bill Belichick Will Ever Accept

Oct 30, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick meets New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh at midfield after a game at MetLife Stadium.

The New York Jets shocked the NFL on Tuesday by firing head coach Robert Saleh. The sudden availability of a head coaching job for a team in “win-now” mode has led many to throw Bill Belichick’s hat in the ring for the position. However, even the biggest Jets fans don’t see the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach joining their organization.

NFL Network host Rich Eisen, who provided play-by-play for Saleh’s final game with New York last week, has zero confidence in Belichick coming out of retirement to save the franchise. Eisen – a Jets fan since his childhood – even suggested during his show’s Tuesday segment that “hell” would have to become the Arctic for Belichick to coach the Jets.

“You know that ‘warm place’ we mentioned in relation to the [Kansas City] Chiefs acquiring Davante Adams?… That’s the same place that needs to freeze over for Bill Belichick to take the job with the New York Jets.” “Nobody should ever go out and speak for Bill Belichick, but I think I’m safe in saying: the last job on Earth he would take is head coach of the New York Jets.”

In 2000, before beginning the New England Patriots’ dynasty, Belichick was in line to succeed Bill Parcells as the Jets’ head coach. However, he resigned from the post less than 24 hours after being given the role. Days later, he agreed to be the Patriots’ HC and de facto general manager.

Betting markets suggest Bill Belichick will join New York

Eisen expressed great confidence that Belichick won’t be the Jets next head coach. Despite those words, at least one sports betting organization disagrees. In fact, they consider Belichick the favorite to replace Saleh.

SportsBetting.ag lists Belichick’s odds of joining New York at +200. Prior to Saleh’s firing, they had Belichick favored to join the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are the top-five candidates to serve as New York’s head coach, per SportsBetting.ag:

Bill Belichick (+200)

Mike Vrabel (Former Tennessee Titans HC; +425)

Ben Johnson (Detroit Lions offensive coordinator; +600)

Bobby Slowik (Houston Texans offensive coordinator; +800)

Todd Monek (Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator; +1000)

For the time being, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as the Jets’ interim head coach. His first game as New York’s leading man is a big one: Monday Night Football versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. With a victory, the Jets would claim first place in the AFC East.