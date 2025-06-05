“Offset, Respectfully You Didn’t Pass Bro, You Fumbled”: Cam Newton Shares Honest Thoughts on New Power Couple Stefon Diggs and Cardi B

Despite the NFL world gearing up for the next season with OTAs in progress, Stefon Diggs has been trending over the past few days for reasons that have nothing to do with football.

The Patriots wide receiver has been the subject of social media frenzy after recent videos surfaced of him partying on a yacht with rumored girlfriend Cardi B. And not just any yacht moment — we’re talking twerking, pink packets being passed, and the kind of viral images that blow up timelines within minutes.

While Stefon Diggs and the Bodak Yellow hitmaker were seemingly having the time of their lives, Offset — Cardi B’s ex and former Migos frontman — posted a not-so-subtle tweet shortly after.

“Good rollout n PR,” he wrote, preceded by a GIF that read, “Today I pass.”

Offset tweeted and deleted after Cardi B posted Stefon Diggs on her IG “Good roll out n PR” pic.twitter.com/n3Yvp8VK7Z — SAY CHEESE! (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 2, 2025

On the surface, it looked like he was brushing off the updates around his ex, Cardi B, her new lover Stefon Diggs, and the trolling that came with it. But the internet, as always, had questions — and so did Cam Newton.

The former NFL MVP, in the latest edition of 4th&1, weighed in with the kind of brutal honesty only he can deliver: “Offset, respectfully, you didn’t pass bro. You fumbled. Stefon Diggs, scoop and score.”

According to the former Panthers quarterback, Cardi B isn’t someone you just “pass.” In fact, he made it clear that in his eyes, she checks every box: “You don’t pass a Cardi B… In our culture, you got to have a little sass, a whole lot of assets, some professionalism, with some ratchetness… just a little sprinkle of ‘don’t play with it.’”

And if anyone had any doubts about how seriously the ex-NFL MVP takes this, he brought receipts alongside to emphasise why Offset fumbled big time and Diggs won big time. “I speak for every single person from the hood, in the hood, in the culture. Cardi B possesses all that.”

He even opened up about a past encounter with her:

“I’ve met her once — twice — at a gala, an award show. It was high and bye, boom. So my perspective of who she is versus what [Offset] may see or say — we don’t know. But from the outside looking in, that’s where we are… This is why you just can’t really play with that man like that,” he added. “Because I would be hurting.”

Mercilessly enough, Newton didn’t stop with adding salt to Offset’s wounds. When asked what he’d do if he were the rapper in this situation seeing Stefon Diggs with his baby mama, he laid it out straight: “If I was Offset, bro, I would go on a sabbatical and I would work so much on me, I wouldn’t even try to compete with her.”

Though Offset’s “I pass” tweet might’ve been intended as cool detachment, in Cam Newton’s book, it was a blown opportunity. And with Diggs now in the picture, it’s safe to say the scoop-and-score might be more than just a metaphor.