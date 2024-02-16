Unspeakable Activities Aside, Daniel Ricciardo’s Influence on Lando Norris Extends to NFL Addiction

With the F1 season on a break, the drivers had the opportunity to let loose and do all they wanted. Lando Norris took the time to travel the world, visiting Australia and Finland in the process. While in Australia, the McLaren driver spent time with Daniel Ricciardo at his farm. Speaking to F1‘s Lawrence Barretto, the British driver shined some on their ventures together. Steering clear of some ‘unspeakable things,’ Norris explained how Ricciardo piqued his interest in the NFL.

“I don’t think anything I can say without publicly putting myself at risk for various other things.” “He introduced me to NFL. I didn’t even know how NFL worked until Daniel [Ricciardo] explained it all”, said Norris.

With the revelation, Norris becomes the latest F1 entity to fall for the NFL craze. Alpine investors Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes recently won the Super Bowl LVIII, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. Pierre Gasly closely followed the match and celebrated the win, wishing Mahomes and the Chiefs for their iconic win.

Even Ricciardo’s teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, is a fan of the American sport. The Japanese driver is a fan of 49ers Running Back Christian McCaffrey and doesn’t shy away from admitting it. Tsunoda referred to McCaffrey several times in a recent interview, giving way to fans loving the Japanese driver’s appreciation for the NFL athlete.

But all of them pale in comparison to Daniel Ricciardo

Aussie by birth but an American at heart, Ricciardo loves all things American. The honorary Texan is a huge fan of the NFL and lets it known every chance he gets. His true passion for the sport began in 2020 when Ricciardo saw his first-ever live NFL game.

He went to watch the Super Bowl match between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers (same as Super Bowl LVIII), where the Chiefs won. The game piqued Ricciardo’s interest, who quickly developed an undying love for the sport.

Keeping in line with the same, Ricciardo soon became a fan of the Buffalo Bills. The V-CARB driver knew much about the NFL before attending his first live match and knew who Josh Allen was. At the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, the two met and instantly hit it off.

They became great friends and turned out to be the internet’s favorite ‘bromance.’ Allen shares the same energy as Ricciardo, and the two make sure to leave people laughing. Their latest rendezvous gave fans another reason to enjoy the bromance they share.