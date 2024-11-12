Matthew Stafford Explains How Moving on From the Rams Would Affect Wife Kelly And Their Children

Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Stafford was at the game on Rams day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford has been with the Rams since 2021, also the season he helped them win a Super Bowl. Before that, he spent all of his career with the Detroit Lions, a partnership that began with his drafting in 2009. So, unlike most other players, he and his family are used to setting a home base in one place for a long time.

With a bevy of children, it wouldn’t be easy for Stafford and his wife to just pack up their bags and overhaul their entire lives. So, when rumors of trade talks start happening, the Rams QB says it stresses out his wife, Kelly, and their four daughters:

“Probably affects my wife and kids and my family more than it affects me…There’s a lot of moving parts in our lives so if something was to happen like that, it wouldn’t be as easy as me just flying across the country…There’s a lot of little lives that depend on me.”

Last month, when rumors started circulating that Stafford was going to be traded to the Vikings, Kelly started “spiraling a little bit” about a potential move with their four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4.

Opening up on ‘The Morning After’ podcast, Kelly revealed that she immediately started coming up with a plan of action to move to Minnesota.

Though anxious about having to move to a new home base so soon after moving from Detroit, Kelly remained adamant about “never separating our family.” She said,

“It’s not fair to him to not be able to see his girls; it’s not fair to the girls to not see their Dad. I would lose my mind without him.”

She further expressed that their daughters would be particularly “devastated” about another move so soon. Thankfully for all of them, the trade never happened and the Rams’ season has seen a turnaround. So, Stafford can keep on balling in LA, and Kelly and the kids can keep building a life in sunny California.