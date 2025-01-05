Bengals DT Orlando Brown Jr. Jokes He Will Sponsor Aaron Rodgers’ Next Trip to Peru if A-Rod Takes Care of the Dolphins

For the Cincinnati Bengals to make the playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs need to beat the Denver Broncos, and the New York Jets need to take care of the Miami Dolphins. It’s a game of “if this, then this” that the Bengals have to accept is out of their control. But offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is making sure he controls all the variables he can.

Brown had a few jokes for the media after the Bengals’ 19-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to close out their 17-game season. He acknowledged that they need help from the Chiefs and Jets to make it to the playoffs. But Bengals fans need not worry; Brown said he’s going to text his former teammates to ensure they try their hardest.

“Sending out a mass f**king text,” Brown said, as the reporters laughed. “Hopefully everybody takes care of business. [There’s] some guys that’s going to be playing that haven’t gotten the opportunity. They going to be hearing from me.”

It’s an interesting reality that the Bengals find themselves in. All of the close, one-score losses have resurfaced at the end of the season. Any one of those wins would’ve propelled them into the playoffs by now. But instead, they are asking for help from outsiders who don’t have anything to play for.

Brown played in Kansas City from 2021 to 22, and was a pro bowler in both seasons. He has connections on the Chiefs’ sideline that might be able to help him out, but Patrick Mahomes may catch wind of this and snuff it out. The Bengals and Joe Burrow are the last—and only the third-ever team—to take down Mahomes and his Chiefs in the playoffs.

But maybe Brown can get some help from Aaron Rodgers against the Dolphins. After all, any win down the stretch could go a long way in Rodgers’ argument to return next season. Moreover, if the four-time MVP wins the season finale, Brown promised to sponsor his trip to South America.

“I might message Aaron Rodgers too and get his next Peru trip,” Brown said with a sheepish grin on his face. “So hopefully everybody takes care of business for us.”

It’s possibly a playful jab at the Jets quarterback. Rodgers just released a documentary on Netflix that showed him taking a trip to Peru and trying out some psychedelics in the process. Brown wants to let Rodgers know the next trip is on him.

While the comments were funny from Brown, the sad reality is that both teams need to win and one team is a massive underdog. The Jets and Rodgers are favored by one at home against the Dolphins’ backup quarterback. But the 15-1 Chiefs are 11-point underdogs, as they have already forecasted not starting anyone important. Carson Wentz is going to be at the helm, instead.

That’s right—Wentz is getting the first start of his career since Week 18 of last season, when he started in a similar scenario for the Rams. It would still be miraculous if Wentz could pull out the victory for Brown and the Bengals against the high-flying Broncos.