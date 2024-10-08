Bill Belichick Silences Peyton Manning’s Colts Over ‘Fake Crowd Noise’; Fans Chime in

The Colts and the Patriots rivalry from the Tom Brady-Peyton Manning era is no news to the NFL town. And from the looks of it, former Pat Coach Bill Belichick seems to be still holding on to it. As he reminisced about his trips to the RCA Dome, the legendary HC threw shade at the Colts on an episode of the ManningCast.

During the MNF game between the Chiefs and the Saints, Peyton Manning asked Bill about how one adjusts to the noise, especially at a loud Arrowhead Stadium.

Bill wasted no time in throwing a light yet humorous jab at the former QB and his former team, the Colts as called them out for faking crowd enthusiasm.

He asserted that the crowd noise inside Arrowhead wasn’t as bad and frustrating as RCA Dome. After all, per the ex-coach, the Colts took the help of music to simulate fake crowd noise- An insinuation that Indianapolis fans weren’t loud enough to create a true buzz:

“The crowd noise at Arrowhead wasn’t as bad as when you guys piped in music at RCA Dome. But when the crowd noise skipped, that’s how we knew you were pumping it in.”

Peyton couldn’t help but laugh at the jab taken at his former team and fans. While he laughed it off, the Colts fans did not take the comment lightly. They were quick to go down memory lane and bring up some skeletons from Belichick’s past.

One of the fans wrote, “Hey Bill how about the real air out of the footballs? Or spying on other teams’ practices?” A few pointed out that it looks like Belichick still remembers the rivalry, and has been itching to say something about this for many years:

Others commented on Bill’s new endearing personality. They wrote, “So nice to see Bill’s personality show now that he’s not coaching, hahaha,” and “Who would have known Belichick and Saban had personalities.”

While Bill remarked that the noise at Arrowhead didn’t bother them much, it is interesting to note that the Chiefs Stadium is in fact, the loudest in the NFL.

Often, it has noise levels reaching around 140 decibels. When the Patriots played there in 2014, it hit 142.2 decibels—the highest ever recorded at the stadium, which holds over 70,000 passionate fans.

Nonetheless, it’s great to see the Super Bowl-winning coach finally sit back and enjoy the conversations.