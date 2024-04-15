Bill Belichick Turns Heads By Wearing This College Team’s Gear

Bill Belichick has been keeping himself busy since his departure from his decades-long position with the Patriots. It seems he’s got a lot of time on his hands now, and he’s spending it well. Days after assisting his son Steve Belichick’s Washington Huskies, Belichick was spotted on the sidelines of a women’s lacrosse game.

Trading in his blue Patriots colors for Northwestern’s purple and blue, Belichick turned heads for this change as he attended Northwestern University’s women’s lacrosse game against Ohio State. His purple hat brought a pop of colors fans are not used to seeing on the legendary coach. Moreover, fans were also left bewildered by the former Patriots HC’s “side quests”.

Actually, it shouldn’t be this surprising to see Belichick attending a lacrosse game as he has famously been a huge fan of the sport. He played the sport in high school and college, as did his children, with his daughter, Amanda, now being a coach for women’s lacrosse at Holy Cross. As he takes a hiatus from his decades-long run as a football coach, many think Belichick is exploring his avenues outside of football, given that no NFL team seems to want his talents yet.

Bill Belichick’s Future Prospects

Fans wondered last season if it was going to be Belichick’s last on the gridiron. And while he did take his leave from the Patriots, it doesn’t seem like he is in the mood to retire quite yet. But with no teams jumping to bring him on, what options does he have for the future if he wants to continue to work?

Well, there’s always the media route, with many suggesting his dry and humorless persona might actually be quite entertaining on TV. He could also join Tom Brady on FOX next year, perhaps after they’ve hashed out all their issues, and become the first coach-player duo on TV.

With him taking so many college trips, it could also be a possibility that he ends up taking a coaching position in college. While it’s unlikely Bill will be returning to the gridiron in 2024, reports suggest he will be looking to make a comeback in 2025.