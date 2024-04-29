Video: Oz the Mentalist Accurately Predicted the Top 13 Picks of the Draft Including Michael Penix Jr. to the Falcons

NFL mock drafts are like crystal balls for football fans, which offer a sneak peek into who might go where. Since there are thousands of possibilities, merely in the first round itself, we barely get to witness a prediction come true exactly. Oz The Mentalist, however, defied those odds and accurately predicted all 13 top selections before the show began in Detroit.

The famous Emmy-winning magician, Oz The Mentalist, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on D-Day with a mysterious envelope. He had the hosts, including Pat McAfee, AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Bill Belichick, and Mad Mel, sign the envelope. Belichick even included the time, marking 7:57 p.m., to prove it was sealed before the draft. After all that, Oz had Boston Conner properly tape the envelope on his chest until all 13 picks were revealed.

When the moment arrived, Oz was ready to surprise his audience. Instead of just revealing the picks, he added a twist. He had AJ Hawk pick a card from a deck without any assistance and then asked Connor to open the envelope. To anyone’s surprise, inside was a printout of the exact card Hawk had chosen — a nine of diamonds. The hosts were already amazed, but there was more to come.

Next, Oz gave Pat McAfee a white envelope and told him to open it. Inside was a picture of the 13th pick, the Las Vegas Raiders’ TE Brock Bowers. McAfee then proceeded to announce Oz’s first 13 picks, and amazingly, each one matched the actual selections in the draft.

Oz The Mentalist Stuns with Spot-On Predictions

The Emmy-winning magician even predicted that Michael Penix Jr. would be the 8th pick, surprising everyone since the Atlanta Falcons weren’t expected to choose a quarterback so early, especially after signing Kirk Cousins in March. Oz’s accuracy left everyone amazed, with even the former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick bowing down to applaud his prediction skills.

Oz also foresaw a major showdown that Mad Mel had in mind for the upcoming season. He tasked Mel with naming two teams for a big matchup and asked him to predict the score. The co-host chose the Green Bay Packers to defeat the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 34-27. Remarkably, that exact scenario was written inside one of Oz’s envelopes.

He really blew everyone’s minds on the show. His presence made the NFL draft super thrilling and fun, and it’s safe to say McAfee and his company were delighted with the outcome. Surely, we will see more of Oz when the regular season begins. Who knows? Perhaps he will even predict the Super Bowl LIX winner.