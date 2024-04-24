Lamar Jackson Gets Greeted as the NFL MVP By German Fans During Offseason Training in Munich

The NFL is gradually extending its roots in Europe with Germany as their port-of-call with two matches in 2023. While the Chiefs already created an ethereal sway, their arsenal piece to promote the league in the offseason is MVP Lamar Jackson. Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to a great season with an AFC Championship appearance and the best regular season record in the league. His second NFL MVP title for the regular season further solidified his status in the league.

Advertisement

Therefore, as the NFL’s valuable player stepped into a German eatery, fans not only recognized him but rallied to give him a well-deserved MVP treatment.

Amidst the preparation for the 2024 season, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback has made headlines for losing weight. He is also honing his soccer skills at the Bayern Munich facility, maintaining his athleticism even during the offseason. Not only does his dedication follow him, but also his MVP image made it to Germany.

In a heart-melting video on X uploaded by a fan, Jackson had fans around him chanting ‘MVP’ and giving him the star treatment with handshakes and cameras all around to record his entry at a German restaurant.

The reactions to the clip ranged from his appreciation as an ‘International GOAT‘ to many noting his down-to-earth demeanor. Some others were excited at his upcoming season and his visits to train in Germany in the offseason.

Others just had some hilarious comebacks on the post.

Meanwhile, the NFL is taking its international series seriously with four teams set to play in London and Munich. Despite the future plans, the NFL enjoys a considerable sway over fans as some of it was highlighted in Lamar Jackson’s treatment and the overwhelming fan turnout last year.

The NFL and Its Fan Following Internationally

The Kansas City Chiefs appeared in a fierce matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt and swept their competitors off in a 21-14 win. But the headlines were full of the historic fan turnout in support of the Chiefs with close to 40,000 spectators present at the German venue. A more overwhelming moment arrived as the crowd at Frankfurt sang the ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads‘ in unison, to welcome the league.

The game of football has sunk so deep in the German bones that the singsong has become a ritual. In the NFL’s debut year in Germany, fans treated the Seahawks vs. Bucs matchup with the same song, marking the league’s likeness globally. Meanwhile, the fans also treated the Indianapolis Colts against the New England Patriots well on Nov. 12, 2023.

The NFL is convinced that they are well on their way to becoming an international league. Meanwhile, with a confirmation of fan sentiments on Lamar Jackson’s entry, it’s hard to prove otherwise. Come 2024, the league has planned more games in Europe. The Carolina Panthers will play at the Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich’s facility), the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, and the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, in highly anticipated international series matches this year.