Bill Belichick vs Jerod Mayo: Former Patriots Safety Hates to See ‘Jerod-Belichick’ at Loggerheads

The New England Patriots are 1-6 in the league after the week 7 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Seeing the team take the last berth in the AFC East, Coach Jarod Mayo couldn’t help but call his players “soft.” This reportedly did not sit well with former coach Bill Belichick.

Advertisement

Belichick called out his former colleague for his remarks. Appearing on Let’s Go! with Jim Gray and Tom Brady, Belichick said that he doesn’t think the players on defense are soft, clearly refuting Mayo.

Observing this rift between two professionals, former Patriots’ safety, Devin McCourty voiced that the clash between the two legends is unfortunate. He said:

“I hate to see the way that when Mayo speaks, it kind of gets turned into, ‘Well he’s kind of taking a shot at Bill.’ Bill speaks, he’s kind of taking a shot at Mayo.”

For the former football player, this bad blood between Mayo and Belichick just didn’t sit well. Having spent years in the unit, McCourty underlined the bond shared between Mayo and the ex-Patriots’ coach.

The alliance between the two was so strong that Jerod was called Jerod Belichick. It was because the present coach was like Belichick’s long-lost son, who resembled the 8x Super Bowl Champion a lot as a player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JPAFootball (@jpafootball)

The most disappointing part, per McCourty, was the way things unfolded since last season. It has prevented Jarod from calling Belichick for help. Whether it was as a former head coach or a colleague, McCourty felt that the connection was lost between the two.

However, he was hopeful that everything would eventually work out well. His sentiments resonated with the fans. They were also not happy seeing the former legendary coach Belichick and the present Patriots’ HC take subtle shots at each other in the media. The Pat fans wanted the reported feud between the two to just end.