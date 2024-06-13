mobile app bar

Bill Belichick’s Daughter Puts Learnings From Tom Brady HOF Induction Night Into One Post

Ayush Juneja
Published

Bill Belichick, Steve Belichick , Brian Belichick and Amanda Belichick Credits: USA TODAY Network

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have quashed the rumors of a rift between them with their recent appearances at two special Brady events. And the coach was present once again at TB12’s Ring of Honor ceremony. The anticipation was high, and the Patriots didn’t disappoint.

8-time Super Bowl-winning coach was a big part of the organization and Tom’s success, so any ceremony honoring 3-time MVP couldn’t have been complete without him. So when he came out in the end, when his name was finally called and hugged Brady, everyone cheered enthusiastically.

Bill’s daughter, Amanda Belichick summarised her father’s presence at the ceremony and legacy in a few words and an iconic snap. Taking to X(formerly Twitter) she asserted that she learned a lot by shadowing her father as he stood on the sidelines of Gillette Stadium for over two decades.

She stated that her father taught her that the best way of leading is by allowing your players to grow by giving them space and building an environment where they learn from each other. The team comes above everything else, the idea that even Brady echoed on the night when he uttered the words-” It wasn’t me, it wasn’t you, it was us.”

Everyone knows that Bill’s sons have followed in his footsteps by going into coaching, but many do not realize that Amanda did so even before her brothers. She began her coaching career back in 2008 as the head varsity girls’ lacrosse coach at Choate Rosemary Hall, where she coached for two years.

Currently, she is in her ninth season at Holy Cross as the head coach of the women’s lacrosse program in 2024.

By the end of Belichick’s tenure with the Patriots, some media reported made it seem like fans were beginning to turn against him, still holding a grudge for pushing Brady out of New England. They wanted Bill out. However, the standing ovation during the recent ceremony showed that Bostonians still love their old coach and have buried the hatchet.

New England Proves It’s Patriotism For Bill Belichick

Fans forgave everything when Bill walked on stage to speak in honor of Brady and received boisterous applause and cheers. The media had peddled the narrative that both the Kraft family and fans were tired of Belichick leading the club in the wrong direction. So when Bob Kraft fired him, everyone in New England cheered.

However, that narrative shattered as Bill stepped on the stage on this special night. Although it was Brady’s ceremony, the ovation that Bill received trended on social media. Fans loved watching their old coach get a fitting reception.

While many agree that Bill had to go because the club needed new energy and ideas, they are not conflicted about their feelings for the 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach. They still consider him the greatest coach, whose legacy will forever be cherished in that part of the country.

This idea of hate for him partially is attributed to the Apple docuseries that Belichick famously made fun of during Brady’s roast. But nothing can stop Boston from showing love and respect to the man who bejewelled the area with Super Bowl rings.

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja is an NFL Journalist at the SportsRush. New to Gridiron, he has been following the sport for past 9 months and has authored over 400 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and a true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of sports to be more thrilling and engaging. A big fan of Liverpool F.C., he now roots for another red team in San Francisco 49ers and would love to see a match at Levi's Stadium and Michigan Stadium. American culture and politics fascinates him and would love to experience it first hand.

