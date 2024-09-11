Bill Belichick’s Enduring Love for NY Giants Inspires Julian Edelman to Name Him as Head Coach Option

After Bill Belichick left the New England Patriots earlier this year, he did not receive any compelling offers from other NFL franchises for the 2024 season. However, while he is on a coaching hiatus, there’s a possibility he could return to a similar role in the right situation. So, in light of this conundrum, an interesting team name was suggested by Belichick’s former player, Julian Edelman.

During his appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Edelman discussed how Northeast teams like the New York Jets, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Washington Commanders could be potential new homes for the ex-head coach — mainly because his family resides in the area.

Among these, Edelman ultimately chose the Giants as Belichick’s ideal fit and suggested that if the team begins hiring for the HC role, the legendary coach would eagerly seize the opportunity to lead a team he’s always admired.

Given that the franchise started the year with a blowout loss and has had poor performances in recent years, it might be time for Brian Daboll to seek a new opportunity. So, this makes sense in that context as well.

“I’m not calling for anyone’s job. I love Daboll, Daboll is my guy. But, you know, the fate of what they’ve put on the field, you’re gonna go down with that ship,” said the former wide receiver.

Elaborating on his take, Edelman recalled that whenever the Patriots played against the Giants, Belichick’s excitement was hard to miss. The former head coach would often take a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reliving his golden days as the Giants’ DC and pulling up old footage from that period.

Notably, the Giants are a team where the 72-year-old worked from 1979 to 1990, helping the franchise win Super Bowl XXI and Super Bowl XXV under head coach Bill Parcells.

Later, when he became the Patriots‘ head coach, Belichick started using the proven Giants’ strategies frequently to inspire and instruct his players in New England. Thus, everything Belichick exemplified in his football coaching career can be traced back to his time with the Giants.

The New York Giants, therefore, could be more than just another mere coaching opportunity for Belichick. If the position opens up at all, it might feel like a “dream” job for him.

Adam Schefter hints at 2025 NFL return for Belichick

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the ex-New England Patriots coach is very eager to work as a head coach all over again in 2025. However, there’s a catch. His wish will only become a reality if the right opportunity comes along.

“Belichick is expected to be choosy if and when he returns to the sideline,” Schefter’s sources said.

Unfortunately, in spite of having a pitch-perfect resume, which includes six Super Bowl champions as a head coach, offers from teams have not poured in. The ones that did—like the DE roles with the 49ers and the Rams—did not fit the bill [pun intended].

Belichick is apparently looking for an NFL team that he can rebuild and push for a championship run. Thus, as per Schefter’s reporting, the former head coach’s tryst with the media gigs is a strategic detour to keep up with the latest happenings. And when the right coaching job role opens up in 2025—he’ll be fully prepared to dive back in.