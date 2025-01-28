“I Don’t Watch the Chiefs Games”: Bill Burr Admits to Rich Eisen Ahead of Super Bowl 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs have been remarkably consistent lately, making it to the Super Bowl five times in the last six seasons — the first team to achieve that feat. This level of success is bound to make the 31 other fanbases angry and disappointed. Surprisingly, one of those fans is Bill Burr, who has apparently stopped watching Chiefs games altogether, which means he will likely opt out of Super Bowl LIX in February.

Burr explained his reasoning on The Rich Eisen Show by blaming the Chiefs’ unreal consistency in being in the Super Bowl. For someone who’s watched nearly “50 of them,” seeing Patrick Mahomes & Co. as a staple in the big game has ruined the novelty that each edition of the magnum opus once brought him.

Burr: I don’t watch the Chiefs games. It just drives me insane. Eisen: You won’t watch the Super Bowl? Burr: I think I’ll live. I’ve watched 50 of them [Super Bowls]. So, it’s cool.

The comedian also revealed that he’s done the same with the NBA. In fact, he has stopped engaging with much mainstream TV, despite having kids. For him, change is the only constant. His music taste has even circled back to the heavy metal glam of the ’80s. This shift, as Burr puts it, has brought him to a point in his life where he can be described as a “confused old man.”

“I don’t watch the NBA. I don’t watch a lot of things anymore because, I mean I got kids but then also, everything changes. And at some point, you go back in the 80s listening to your hair metal. You don’t know why your car’s yelling at you and you don’t know why you just became this confused old man. So that’s basically what I am — a confused old man,” Burr said.

So, why these surprising changes, especially since Burr has been known as a passionate Patriots fan? It seems he shares the same concerns that most fanbases and critics are raising this season. Throughout the show, Burr strongly leaned into the referee bias narrative surrounding the Chiefs. In doing so, he particularly took issue with the NFL’s claim of being an entertainment company rather than a sports league.

While Rich defended the league’s stance by noting how sports today are a form of entertainment, Burr was adamant that this was the league’s escape route in case a fixing scandal were to break out.

Conspiracy theories aside, Burr definitely shouldn’t miss the Super Bowl next month. For starters, the Chiefs have the chance to achieve a three-peat—something he has never seen in his 50 years of NFL watching.

Moreover, even for non-Chiefs fans, this Super Bowl features an Eagles team led by Saquon Barkley, which is well-equipped to end the current run Kansas City is having. The icing on the cake? The Eagles will be entering this matchup to avenge their Super Bowl LVII loss to the same opponents.

With so many intriguing subplots and the stakes so high, it would be foolish to miss this year’s big game.