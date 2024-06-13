Bill Burr Won’t Roast Tom Brady at HOF Induction & the Reason is “Cheating A*s Colts”

As Tom Brady got inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, Boston’s comedic extraordinaire, Bill Burr, couldn’t help but add a touch of irreverent humor to the proceedings. While anything’s fair in love and comedy, the comedian has drawn the line at roasting the man of the hour.

When the comedian was asked if he’d be roasting the legendary quarterback, Burr swiftly shut down any such notions.

“Nonono, I’m not going to roast the guy. The guy got roasted his entire career by the cheating a** Colts,” Burr quipped, his trademark brashness on full display. “I’m actually gonna be, I’mma honor the guy and everything.”

Yet, true to form, Burr couldn’t resist slipping in a few playful jabs, acknowledging that he’ll “make fun of him a little bit,” but ultimately recognizing when respect is due.

Bill Burr on Brady & the Patriots and the fking cheater Colts pic.twitter.com/2QNJfEXF6n — NFL World, What’s Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) June 13, 2024

And respect is undoubtedly warranted for Tom Brady’s staggering accomplishments with the Patriots organization. Dominating the league for nearly two decades, appearing in a mind-boggling nine Super Bowls, and emerging victorious in six of them – a feat Burr believes may never be replicated.

“You’re not going to see a team for twenty years, go to nine Super Bowls, win six of them. It’s just incredible,” Burr admitted.

As the evening’s master of ceremonies, Burr acknowledged the immense honor of kick-starting the celebration, cementing Brady’s immortal legacy within the hallowed halls of Patriot lore. And while he thought the Colts roasted Brady enough, Josh Allen and Peyton Manning were fair game.

Bill Burr Roasts Josh Allen and Peyton Manning

It seems Bill Burr couldn’t resist taking a few playful jabs after all, even on the hallowed occasion of Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction. While the comedian initially claimed he wouldn’t roast the GOAT directly, some of Brady’s former teammates and friends weren’t so lucky.

The first target in Burr’s comedic crosshairs? None other than Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills’ star quarterback. As a picture of Brady and Allen on the golf course flashed across the screen, Burr let loose:

“Oh, look at Josh Allen. Look at him. Tom Brady just explained the Cover 2 defense to him. He’s like, ‘Oh, I just run or throw it to someone on the other side of the field. I don’t care.’ He’s from Wyoming, he’s just happy to see an ocean.”

But Burr was just getting warmed up. Julian Edelman and Jimmy Fallon, both seated alongside Brady at a separate event, also found themselves in the comedian’s biting sights.

Bill Burr took some time to roast Tom Brady’s opponents, teammates, and friends and it was awesome

pic.twitter.com/98Gdfuf97w — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 13, 2024

However, it was Peyton Manning who truly felt the brunt of Burr’s razor-sharp wit. As a photo from the duo’s rookie days came on the screen, the Boston-bred comedian unleashed an onslaught:

“Unfortunately, this photo is proof that God does not love everybody. Some people he takes his time on, other people he just kind of slaps them together. I think the angels were like, ‘God, you realize that’s a baby giraffe neck? You do realize that, right?’ And he was like, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll just put him in the woods of Louisiana with all my other mistakes.‘”

In true Burr fashion, no target was off limits, no sacred cow was left unmilked for comedic effect.