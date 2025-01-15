Bills vs Ravens: Andrew Whitworth Raves About Patrick Mahomes’ Perfect Record Against Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen

They say you should save the best for the last. That’s what the NFL has done in their divisional playoffs. The headlining contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills is the final matchup of the weekend.

You can count on Andrew Whitworth being seated in his living room for the highly anticipated affair. Whitworth was giddily discussing the game on the latest episode of the Fitz & Whit podcast. But during his analysis of the Lamar Jackson-Josh Allen faceoff, he couldn’t help himself from addressing the elephant in the room. Or, rather, the potentially looming elephant in Kansas City.

“Jackson and Allen both are living under the shadow of ‘we have never been able to take Patrick Mahomes off the throne.’ And we’re both sitting there saying… ‘I have all this regular season success and I’m great in the wild card round. What happens after that?’… ‘I’ve gotta answer that question this week.’ And I think that’s why it’s gonna make it be an absolute insane football game.”

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Baltimore is currently a 1.5-point road favorite over Buffalo. That shocking spread is likely a result of the Ravens’ 35-10 triumph against the Bills back in Week 4. If you thought Buffalo had forgotten the whipping Baltimore gave them back then, you’d be wrong.

Andrew Whitworth “loves” that Bills have had Ravens “on their minds”

When Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson met on Sunday Night Football in late September, their two teams were in different positions. Buffalo was 3-0 and entered play having outscored the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars 78-20 in Weeks 2-3. Baltimore was 1-2 with a home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 and a near-disastrous blown lead against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

That battle, like the one upcoming this weekend, had the makings of an all-time classic. Unfortunately for the Bills, the Ravens set the tone immediately. After forcing Buffalo to punt, Baltimore gave the ball to Derrick Henry on their first offensive snap. 87 yards and an extra point later, the Ravens led 7-0.

Baltimore scored another touchdown on the first play of the second quarter to go up 14-3. They did the same on their ensuing drive to take a 21-3 advantage and never looked back from there. Now, almost four months later, the Ravens’ and Bills’ paths have crossed again. And as Whitworth mentioned, Buffalo is set on retribution.

“It’s the first thing Sean McDermott said… ‘these guys thumped us earlier this year.’ So what I do love is that it [has] been on their minds. And it’s something they’ve been waiting for the opportunity to make right.”

Revenge is a dish best served cold. News outlets have reported temperatures will be in the teens and have a RealFeel of -3 degrees. The Bills can avenge their Week 4 loss, but Baltimore can get payback for a 2021 Divisional defeat at Buffalo’s hands. No matter who comes out on top, their vengeance will be frigid.